Advertisement
World News
July 7, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Israel has imprisoned nearly 10,000 Palestinians

By Adam Schrader
A child within the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike on Al-Nusairat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
A child within the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike on Al-Nusairat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- Israel has imprisoned nearly 10,000 people from Palestine after arresting 15 people overnight Saturday amid the war in Gaza.

The Palestinian Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners said in a statement Sunday that more than 9,550 people have been detained by Israel. That number is up from just shy of 9,300 about two weeks ago.

Advertisement

The news came after Rami Abu Mustafa, a Palestinian prisoner recently released from Israeli detention, died in Gaza in recent days -- earning the ire of the commission which noted that he had been "subjected to torture, unprecedented in its level and intensity."

The commission called Mustafa a victim of "medical crimes" and the "crime of starvation" with the thousands of other Palestinians who are often held indefinitely without charges in Israel prisons.

Related

Mustafa, 45, suffered from "mental problems" after an accident in his childhood but was shot an unspecified number of times by Israeli forces before he was detained.

"He lost the ability to see as a result, and the effects of torture were evident on him," the commission said.

At least two women who have been detained by Israel are pregnant as conditions, including sexual harassment by their Israeli guards, continue to worsen for Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisement

"The policy of abuse and punishments against female detainees is not needed, but it increased in its intensity since October 7, 2023," the commission previously said.

The agency named the two pregnant women detained as Jihad Nakhlah and Aysha Ghidan. There are currently 78 women prisoners at the Damon prison.

More than 3,400 Palestinians are currently under "administrative detention," which allows Israeli officials to hold them without charge or trial.

The human rights group Amnesty International has said the practice has "dramatically increased" since the war. Palestinians and their supporters often equate this practice to kidnapping.

Amnesty International has documented cases of Israeli soldiers torturing Palestinian detainees, including "severe beatings" and "humiliation." The human rights group said that such torture had been occurring "for decades" before Hamas' attack Oct. 7.

And, Israeli forces have continued to detain dozens of journalists and healthcare workers in Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Beryl expected to hit Texas as hurricane
World News // 2 days ago
Beryl expected to hit Texas as hurricane
July 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Beryl was nearing landfall in Texas after striking portions of the western coast of the Gulf of Mexico and earlier in the week islands in the southwest Caribbean.
Hamas says it will drop permanent cease-fire demand in hostage deal
World News // 18 hours ago
Hamas says it will drop permanent cease-fire demand in hostage deal
July 6 (UPI) -- Hamas on Saturday said it is ready to concede its demand for a permanent cease-fire before signing a hostage deal with Israel.
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
World News // 1 day ago
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
July 6 (UPI) -- Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian unexpectedly won Iran's presidential election with 16.3 million votes during Friday's runoff election.
Venezuelan opposition hopes to unseat Maduro despite crackdowns
World News // 1 day ago
Venezuelan opposition hopes to unseat Maduro despite crackdowns
July 5 (UPI) -- Today is Venezuelan Independence Day, less than a month out from the country's highly anticipated general election on July 28 when many opposition supporters expect to unseat President Nicolás Maduro.
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
July 5 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday it excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Vatican ambassador to the United States and a staunch critic of Pope Francis.
Britain's Labor Party in landslide election win
World News // 2 days ago
Britain's Labor Party in landslide election win
July 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party won a landslide victory Friday in a general election that saw the ruling Conservative Party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak swept from power after 14 years in government.
Man who stabbed South Korean opposition leader gets 15 years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Man who stabbed South Korean opposition leader gets 15 years in prison
July 5 (UPI) -- The knife attacker who stabbed Korean opposition leader and Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung in the neck in January while posing as a supporter in Busan was given 15 years in prison Friday.
Samsung expects more than 1,400% profit jump in Q2 on demand for AI chips
World News // 2 days ago
Samsung expects more than 1,400% profit jump in Q2 on demand for AI chips
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics estimated Friday that its second-quarter profits increased nearly 15-fold from a year earlier, thanks to a strong recovery in the memory chip market driven by artificial intelligence demand.
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 3 ahead of landfall on Mexican coast
World News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 3 ahead of landfall on Mexican coast
July 2 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a Category 3 storm late Thursday as it took aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, packing 115 mph winds and torrential rains as it headed for an early morning landfall.
Early election results show Labor winning in landslide; Starmer to be next British PM
World News // 3 days ago
Early election results show Labor winning in landslide; Starmer to be next British PM
July 4 (UPI) -- Early results in Britain's snap elections Thursday indicate the Labor Party is sweeping toward a historic Parliamentary majority that will install Keir Starmer as the nation's next prime minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
Kansas Supreme Court throws out abortion clinic regulations
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
Biden, downplaying debate performance, won't take cognitive test
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement