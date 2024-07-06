Advertisement
World News
July 6, 2024 / 5:08 PM

Hamas says it will drop permanent cease-fire demand in hostage deal

By Ehren Wynder
About 120 Israeli hostages of the approximately 205 taken in the Oct. 7 attacks remain in Hamas custody. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
About 120 Israeli hostages of the approximately 205 taken in the Oct. 7 attacks remain in Hamas custody. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Hamas on Saturday said it is ready to concede its demand for a permanent cease-fire before signing a hostage deal with Israel.

The militant group, according to reporting from CNN, said it would accept talks on reaching a permanent cease-fire during the first six weeks of hostage negotiations.

Advertisement

Hamas has long demanded that Israel agree to a permanent cease-fire before signing any deal, which Israel would not accept, leading to months of stalled negotiations.

Mediators also would guarantee a temporary cease-fire, delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and withdrawal of Israeli troops as long as negotiations continue.

Related

Hamas said it wanted to ensure it didn't turn over too many of its hostages only for Israel to continue its sweep of the Gaza strip, the New York Times reported. Israel, on the other hand, wanted to be able to resume fighting if it deemed necessary.

Mossad director David Barea on Friday met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who has served as one of the primary mediators in negotiating a deal.

Barea met with mediators to discuss the framework of a potential new deal, but he was not accompanied by other senior Israeli officials working on the deal, according to NYT.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden in May unveiled a proposed three-phase truce between Israel and Hamas establishing a blueprint for the release of all remaining hostages in return for a permanent cease-fire and withdrawal of all Israeli forces from the embattled enclave.

Hamas has about 120 remaining hostages out of the approximately 205 Israelis taken in the Oct. 7 attacks. Israeli officials presume about one-third of them dead.

Hamas released 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners during a temporary cease-fire in November, but the group has refused to release any more until a permanent end to the fighting is guaranteed.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Beryl nears Texas with expected landfall early Monday as hurricane
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Beryl nears Texas with expected landfall early Monday as hurricane
July 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Beryl was nearing landfall in Texas after striking portions of the western coast of the Gulf of Mexico and earlier in the week islands in the southwest Caribbean.
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
World News // 7 hours ago
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
July 6 (UPI) -- Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian unexpectedly won Iran's presidential election with 16.3 million votes during Friday's runoff election.
Venezuelan opposition hopes to unseat Maduro despite crackdowns
World News // 23 hours ago
Venezuelan opposition hopes to unseat Maduro despite crackdowns
July 5 (UPI) -- Today is Venezuelan Independence Day, less than a month out from the country's highly anticipated general election on July 28 when many opposition supporters expect to unseat President Nicolás Maduro.
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
July 5 (UPI) -- The Vatican said Friday it excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former Vatican ambassador to the United States and a staunch critic of Pope Francis.
Britain's Labor Party in landslide election win
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Labor Party in landslide election win
July 5 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party won a landslide victory Friday in a general election that saw the ruling Conservative Party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak swept from power after 14 years in government.
Man who stabbed South Korean opposition leader gets 15 years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Man who stabbed South Korean opposition leader gets 15 years in prison
July 5 (UPI) -- The knife attacker who stabbed Korean opposition leader and Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung in the neck in January while posing as a supporter in Busan was given 15 years in prison Friday.
Samsung expects more than 1,400% profit jump in Q2 on demand for AI chips
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung expects more than 1,400% profit jump in Q2 on demand for AI chips
SEOUL, July 5 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics estimated Friday that its second-quarter profits increased nearly 15-fold from a year earlier, thanks to a strong recovery in the memory chip market driven by artificial intelligence demand.
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 3 ahead of landfall on Mexican coast
World News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 3 ahead of landfall on Mexican coast
July 2 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a Category 3 storm late Thursday as it took aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, packing 115 mph winds and torrential rains as it headed for an early morning landfall.
Early election results show Labor winning in landslide; Starmer to be next British PM
World News // 2 days ago
Early election results show Labor winning in landslide; Starmer to be next British PM
July 4 (UPI) -- Early results in Britain's snap elections Thursday indicate the Labor Party is sweeping toward a historic Parliamentary majority that will install Keir Starmer as the nation's next prime minister.
British security guard convicted of plotting to rape, kill TV news presenter
World News // 1 day ago
British security guard convicted of plotting to rape, kill TV news presenter
July 4 (UPI) -- A security guard accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder British television news personality Holly Willoughby was convicted on multiple charges Thursday, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Biden takes aim at Trump for disowning Project 2025
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
Vatican excommunicates far-right critic of Pope Francis
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
4 victims die, 3 hurt, suspect kills himself in Florence, Ky., mass shooting
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
Underdog reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential election
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
2 teen sisters drown in turbulent Coney Island waters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement