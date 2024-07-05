Hurricane Beryl slams into Yucatan as Category 2 storm

1 of 2 | This is a satellite image of Hurricane Beryl striking the -Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico on Friday. Photo by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

July 5 (UPI) -- Weakening Beryl made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, but still strong enough to batter the Mexican coast's popular resort areas with heavy rain, damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge. The 5 a.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center placed Beryl about 40 miles from Tulum, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, just below Category 3 strength. The storm was moving west-northwest at 15 mph, slowing from the 20 mph it had traveled for most of its existence. Advertisement

It marked the first time a hurricane reached the Yucatan Peninsula in July since Hurricane Emily struck the area in 2005.

Hurricane warnings remained in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancun, including Cozumel. A hurricane watch was extended south of the Yucatan to Chetumal and north of Cancun to Cabo Catoche.

Tropical storm warnings went to affect further north to Campeche while the coast of Belize, including Belize City, was included in a tropical storm watch.

"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm winds extend outward up to 105 miles," the National Hurricane Center said. "Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above ground level in areas of onshore winds along the east of the Yucatan Peninsula."

Advertisement

The center said the strong storm surge could also be accompanied by "large and destructive" waves along the coast.

Forecasters predict rainfall of up to 6 inches in areas affected by the hurricane, which as much as 10 inches, across the peninsula, which could cause flash flooding. In the coming days, remnants from the storm are expected to dump as much as eight inches on northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

Outgoing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned people before the hurricane's landing to move to higher ground because of the flooding and heavy rain potential brought by Beryl.

Jamaica has turned to cleanup efforts after the storm hit that island nation on Wednesday, including significant damage to Kingston's Normal Manley International Airport. The storm left widespread power outages and blocked roads from flooding and debris.

More than 500 people, including tourists, remain in shelters as officials continue the cleanup.

"We are placing emphasis on ensuring they are comfortable and well looked after," Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on social media.