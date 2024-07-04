Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2024 / 10:30 PM

British security guard convicted of plotting to rape, kill TV news presenter

By Don Jacobson
Security guard Gavin Plumb was convicted of plotting to kidnap and murder a television news presenter by a jury in Britain on Thursday, authorities said. Photo courtesy Essex Police
1 of 2 | Security guard Gavin Plumb was convicted of plotting to kidnap and murder a television news presenter by a jury in Britain on Thursday, authorities said. Photo courtesy Essex Police

July 4 (UPI) -- A security guard accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder British television news personality Holly Willoughby was convicted on multiple charges Thursday, authorities said.

Gavin Plumb, 37, was found guilty of soliciting the murder of Willoughby, encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of her rape following a trial in Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex Police announced.

Advertisement

Police described Plumb as "a dangerous, predatory individual" who went to great lengths to plan his potential crimes against Willoughby, who for 14 years presented the news for the This Morning show on the British television network ITV.

Plumb, from Harlow in the English county of Essex, meticulously plotted his intended assault on the TV presenter, going so far as to purchase a "kidnap kit" for the purpose, authorities said.

Related

During the trial, evidence was presented that Plumb was "obsessed" with Willoughby and that his plans for her were "violent, graphic and sexually motivated."

Prosecutors said he discussed his plans to kidnap the presenter from her family home in online forums and carried out "extensive research," including on how to use chloroform in a forum dedicated to abducting women.

Advertisement

While on the forums, police said Plumb communicated with another person named "Marc," discussing in sexually graphic detail the violent offences they plotted to carry out against the victim.

He was ultimately arrested in October 2023 after discussing his plans online with another man who was in fact an American undercover police officer from Minnesota. The officer contacted the FBI and British police, who took Plumb into custody at his home.

There, police say they found two bottles of chloroform, the kidnap kit and mobile phone devices containing incriminating messages and imagery relating to Plumb's plans.

"Gavin Plumb is a dangerous, predatory individual who was intent on causing the most serious harm to his victim," Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood of the Essex Police said in a statement. "He was not just simply obsessed with Holly Willoughby, he meticulously and carefully planned, over a number of years, to carry out a depraved and violent attack, in which he plotted to deprive her of her liberty and ultimately her life."

Willoughby, who in October announced she was leaving her post on This Morning, thanked police for their efforts to stop Plumb's plot and bring him to justice.

"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response," she said in a statement issued to media outlets.

Advertisement

"As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes," she added. "I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible."

Latest Headlines

Early election results show Labor winning in landslide; Starmer to be next British PM
World News // 13 hours ago
Early election results show Labor winning in landslide; Starmer to be next British PM
July 4 (UPI) -- Early results in Britain's snap elections Thursday indicate the Labor Party is sweeping toward a historic Parliamentary majority that will install Keir Starmer as the nation's next prime minister.
Hurricane Beryl heads for early morning landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Beryl heads for early morning landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
July 2 (UPI) -- Deadly Hurricane Beryl took aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula late on Thursday, still packing 110 mph winds, torrential rains and a dangerous storm surge as it headed for an early morning landfall.
Biden, Netanyahu confer as progress cited in Gaza cease-fire, hostage talks
World News // 4 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu confer as progress cited in Gaza cease-fire, hostage talks
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden conferred with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday to discuss new developments on a possible hostage and Gaza cease-fire deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
World News // 7 hours ago
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
July 4 (UPI) -- The remains of a missing 12-year-old Australian girl believed to be the victim of a crocodile attack were found Thursday, authorities confirmed.
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
World News // 10 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
July 4 (UPI) -- Tensions between Israel and Iran's proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon have risen in recent days as airstrikes increase amid the recent killing of a top Hezbollah leader.
Japanese stock market sees record highs, beating March as U.S. dollar drops in Tokyo
World News // 9 hours ago
Japanese stock market sees record highs, beating March as U.S. dollar drops in Tokyo
July 4 (UPI) -- As a weak yen persists, Japan's two stock indexes closed Thursday at record highs beating March's all-time high at that time as the U.S. dollar fell in Japan.
Putin, Xi meet for second time in as many months on sideline of Eurasian summit
World News // 19 hours ago
Putin, Xi meet for second time in as many months on sideline of Eurasian summit
July 4 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of an Eurasian intergovernmental security summit, marking their second meeting in as many months.
Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman Islands as Category 4 storm
World News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman Islands as Category 4 storm
July 4 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl was heading for the Cayman Islands early Thursday, according to forecasters who are warning the British Territories that they are to be hit with strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and damaging waves.
Death toll rises in India stampede as officials investigate possible causes
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises in India stampede as officials investigate possible causes
July 3 (UPI) -- At least 121 people died during a human stampede as a religious event concluded Tuesday, prompting local officials to order an investigation into the deadly event.
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
World News // 1 day ago
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
July 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party is expected to win the biggest majority of any single party since 1832 in parliamentary elections Thursday, according to a final poll.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions
U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement