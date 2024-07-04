British security guard convicted of plotting to rape, kill TV news presenter

1 of 2 | Security guard Gavin Plumb was convicted of plotting to kidnap and murder a television news presenter by a jury in Britain on Thursday, authorities said. Photo courtesy Essex Police

July 4 (UPI) -- A security guard accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder British television news personality Holly Willoughby was convicted on multiple charges Thursday, authorities said. Gavin Plumb, 37, was found guilty of soliciting the murder of Willoughby, encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of her rape following a trial in Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex Police announced.

Police described Plumb as "a dangerous, predatory individual" who went to great lengths to plan his potential crimes against Willoughby, who for 14 years presented the news for the This Morning show on the British television network ITV.

Plumb, from Harlow in the English county of Essex, meticulously plotted his intended assault on the TV presenter, going so far as to purchase a "kidnap kit" for the purpose, authorities said.

During the trial, evidence was presented that Plumb was "obsessed" with Willoughby and that his plans for her were "violent, graphic and sexually motivated."

Prosecutors said he discussed his plans to kidnap the presenter from her family home in online forums and carried out "extensive research," including on how to use chloroform in a forum dedicated to abducting women.

While on the forums, police said Plumb communicated with another person named "Marc," discussing in sexually graphic detail the violent offences they plotted to carry out against the victim.

He was ultimately arrested in October 2023 after discussing his plans online with another man who was in fact an American undercover police officer from Minnesota. The officer contacted the FBI and British police, who took Plumb into custody at his home.

There, police say they found two bottles of chloroform, the kidnap kit and mobile phone devices containing incriminating messages and imagery relating to Plumb's plans.

"Gavin Plumb is a dangerous, predatory individual who was intent on causing the most serious harm to his victim," Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood of the Essex Police said in a statement. "He was not just simply obsessed with Holly Willoughby, he meticulously and carefully planned, over a number of years, to carry out a depraved and violent attack, in which he plotted to deprive her of her liberty and ultimately her life."

Willoughby, who in October announced she was leaving her post on This Morning, thanked police for their efforts to stop Plumb's plot and bring him to justice.

"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response," she said in a statement issued to media outlets.

"As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes," she added. "I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible."