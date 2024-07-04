Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2024 / 2:03 PM

Japanese stock market sees record highs, beating March as U.S. dollar drops in Tokyo

By Chris Benson
The Nikkei Stock Average closed Thursday at 332.89 points while the broader Topix index finished 26.29 points going over its last high 35 years ago in 1989 as the U.S. dollar’s value in Japan fell toward the lower 161 yen range this week. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 2 | The Nikkei Stock Average closed Thursday at 332.89 points while the broader Topix index finished 26.29 points going over its last high 35 years ago in 1989 as the U.S. dollar’s value in Japan fell toward the lower 161 yen range this week. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- As a weak yen persists, Japan's two stock indexes closed Thursday at record highs beating March's all-time high at that time as the U.S. dollar fell in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed Thursday at 332.89 points from Wednesday's 40,913.65, while the broader Topix index finished 26.29 points going over its last high 35 years ago in December 1989 as the U.S. dollar's value in Japan fell toward the lower 161 yen range this week.

Advertisement

It now surpasses a high in March when Japan's Nikkei stock index breached 40,000 for the first time, closing at a record-high 40,109.23 after reaching a high of 40,314.64 during trading.

The markets in the United States were closed because of Independence Day.

Related

Meanwhile, the Japanese Finance Ministry in May confirmed it had spent trillions of yen to slow its dramatic fall against the U.S. dollar.

"The lack of intervention by Japan's Finance Ministry has contributed to a sense of security in the market," Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at the NLI Research Institute, told Japan Today on Thursday. "Which has interpreted it as authorities accepting the rate of around 160 yen to the dollar."

Advertisement

This was followed last month in June when the Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar in its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.

Ide added how the Japanese market has been propped up by stock and bank gains, which have become attractive to investors as Japan sees a rise in long-term interest rates.

A financial expert says despite any perceived economic woes in Japan, the government has been "far more focused and far more willing to address them" than he has seen in nearly 40 years.

"I think there's going to be an explosion of opportunity in the venture capital space," Ed Rogers, an official with Rogers Investment Advisors, told CNBC Wednesday on a television show.

Rogers said the dictating logic for years has been that foreign businesses needed to be in China to do business in Asia, but he argues that in the last few decades things have changed.

It arrives as the Pentagon announced Wednesday it will deploy dozens of advanced fighter jets to multiple bases in Japan as part of a modernization plan amid growing tensions with China, North Korea and Russia.

Advertisement

"Japan geopolitically since 2022 is in a different place," Rogers was quoted, citing stronger U.S.-Japanese diplomatic and military ties in recent years and the Indo-Pacific region.

Latest Headlines

Deadly Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman, Yucatan Peninsula
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman, Yucatan Peninsula
July 2 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl barreled toward the Cayman Islands and the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday after slamming into Jamaica as a Category 4 hurricane.
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets Thursday at northern Israel, one IDF soldier dead
World News // 1 hour ago
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets Thursday at northern Israel, one IDF soldier dead
July 4 (UPI) -- Tensions between Israel and Iran's proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon have risen in recent days as airstrikes increase amid the recent killing of a top Hezbollah leader.
Brits go to polls with Conservative rule in jeopardy
World News // 4 hours ago
Brits go to polls with Conservative rule in jeopardy
July 4 (UPI) -- British voters cast their ballots in a snap general election on Independence Day in the United States, threatening the Conservative's 14-year governmental rule.
Putin, Xi meet for second time in as many months on sideline of Eurasian summit
World News // 9 hours ago
Putin, Xi meet for second time in as many months on sideline of Eurasian summit
July 4 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of an Eurasian intergovernmental security summit, marking their second meeting in as many months.
Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman Islands as Category 4 storm
World News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman Islands as Category 4 storm
July 4 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl was heading for the Cayman Islands early Thursday, according to forecasters who are warning the British Territories that they are to be hit with strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and damaging waves.
Death toll rises in India stampede as officials investigate possible causes
World News // 21 hours ago
Death toll rises in India stampede as officials investigate possible causes
July 3 (UPI) -- At least 121 people died during a human stampede as a religious event concluded Tuesday, prompting local officials to order an investigation into the deadly event.
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
World News // 23 hours ago
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
July 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party is expected to win the biggest majority of any single party since 1832 in parliamentary elections Thursday, according to a final poll.
19-year-old Israeli soldier killed, one other hurt in stabbing at Karmiel mall
World News // 1 day ago
19-year-old Israeli soldier killed, one other hurt in stabbing at Karmiel mall
July 3 (UPI) -- In a suspected terrorist act, an off-duty Israeli soldier was killed and another severely wounded in a Wednesday stabbing attack at a shopping center in the country's north region.
Japan's Supreme Court orders government to pay damages to victims of forced sterilization
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's Supreme Court orders government to pay damages to victims of forced sterilization
July 3 (UPI) -- A group of Japanese men and women subjected to forced sterilization decades ago won the right to government compensation after the Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional and that time limits did not apply.
On This Day: Union defeats Confederacy at Gettysburg
World News // 1 day ago
On This Day: Union defeats Confederacy at Gettysburg
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 1863, the Union army under the command of Gen. George Meade defeated Confederate forces commanded by Gen. Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, Pa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions
U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
U.S. announces 'significant' $2.2B package of air defense systems for Ukraine
U.S. announces 'significant' $2.2B package of air defense systems for Ukraine
19-year-old Israeli soldier killed, one other hurt in stabbing at Karmiel mall
19-year-old Israeli soldier killed, one other hurt in stabbing at Karmiel mall
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement