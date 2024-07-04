Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2024 / 6:55 PM

Biden, Netanyahu confer on progress in Gaza cease-fire, hostage talks with Hamas

By Chris Benson
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and U.S. President Joe Biden (L) spoke Thursday on ongoing efforts to finalize a potential cease-fire deal linked with the release of hostages as Israel and Hamas appeared to be close to a long-sought breakthrough in negotiations. File Pool Photo by Miriam Alster/UPI
1 of 2 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and U.S. President Joe Biden (L) spoke Thursday on ongoing efforts to finalize a potential cease-fire deal linked with the release of hostages as Israel and Hamas appeared to be close to a long-sought breakthrough in negotiations. File Pool Photo by Miriam Alster/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden conferred with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday to discuss new developments on a possible hostage and Gaza cease-fire deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The White House also said Biden and Netanyahu agreed that U.S. and Israeli national security teams would meet on July 15.

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris was reportedly on the call as well.

The two leaders touched on ongoing efforts to finalize a potential cease-fire deal linked with the release of hostages as Israel Hamas appear to be at a "pretty significant opening" for a possible deal, an Israeli source told CNN.

Related

The broadcaster also reported that Netanyahu had plans for a late night cabinet meeting.

A U.S. source told the Jerusalem Post there has been a breakthrough on what had been a critical sticking point in reaching an agreement on Biden's proposed deal, which was endorsed last month by the United Nations Security Council.

"The framework of the deal is now fully consistent with the President's speech and the U.N. Security Council resolution," the official told the Post.

Advertisement

The United States has asked Qatar and Egypt to pressure Hamas into accepting the revised deal. Hostage talks are expected to be held in Doha, Qatar's capital, starting as early as Friday and will last for several days, Israeli officials said.

The Biden administration last month proposed new language for parts of the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations stalled.

This comes as the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry claims more than 38,000 Palestinians have died and more than 87,000 injured since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

During their Thursday conversation, Biden and Netanyahu discussed Hamas' response to the revised proposal, the White House said, emphasizing Biden "welcomed" Netanyahu's decision to authorize Israeli officials to engage with Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. mediators in the effort to close out negotiations.

Biden also "reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security" in the face of new and escalating threats from Iranian-backed terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah located primarily in Lebanon.

The U.S. recently deployed an amphibious assault ship to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, intended to act as a military deterrent in a show of force as tensions mount along the border with Lebanon to Israel's north.

Advertisement

The vessel arrived the same day Hezbollah fired at least 200 rockets into northern Israel. One Israeli soldier was reported killed in the Golan Heights in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat escalation following Wednesday's killing of high-ranking Hezbollah leader Muhammad Nimah Nasser during Israeli military airstrikes in the coastal city of Tyre.

Latest Headlines

Exit poll shows Labor Party, Starmer on way to landslide win in British election
World News // 9 hours ago
Exit poll shows Labor Party, Starmer on way to landslide win in British election
July 4 (UPI) -- Exit polling performed for major British broadcasters showed the Labor Party heading to a landslide victory in Thursday's snap election as polls closed across the nation.
Deadly Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman, Yucatan Peninsula
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman, Yucatan Peninsula
July 2 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl barreled toward the Cayman Islands and the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday after slamming into Jamaica as a Category 4 hurricane.
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Body found of missing 12-year-old girl in Australian crocodile attack
July 4 (UPI) -- The remains of a missing 12-year-old Australian girl believed to be the victim of a crocodile attack were found Thursday, authorities confirmed.
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
World News // 6 hours ago
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at northern Israel; one IDF soldier dead
July 4 (UPI) -- Tensions between Israel and Iran's proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon have risen in recent days as airstrikes increase amid the recent killing of a top Hezbollah leader.
Japanese stock market sees record highs, beating March as U.S. dollar drops in Tokyo
World News // 4 hours ago
Japanese stock market sees record highs, beating March as U.S. dollar drops in Tokyo
July 4 (UPI) -- As a weak yen persists, Japan's two stock indexes closed Thursday at record highs beating March's all-time high at that time as the U.S. dollar fell in Japan.
Putin, Xi meet for second time in as many months on sideline of Eurasian summit
World News // 14 hours ago
Putin, Xi meet for second time in as many months on sideline of Eurasian summit
July 4 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of an Eurasian intergovernmental security summit, marking their second meeting in as many months.
Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman Islands as Category 4 storm
World News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Beryl heads for Cayman Islands as Category 4 storm
July 4 (UPI) -- Hurricane Beryl was heading for the Cayman Islands early Thursday, according to forecasters who are warning the British Territories that they are to be hit with strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and damaging waves.
Death toll rises in India stampede as officials investigate possible causes
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises in India stampede as officials investigate possible causes
July 3 (UPI) -- At least 121 people died during a human stampede as a religious event concluded Tuesday, prompting local officials to order an investigation into the deadly event.
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
World News // 1 day ago
Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election
July 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party is expected to win the biggest majority of any single party since 1832 in parliamentary elections Thursday, according to a final poll.
19-year-old Israeli soldier killed, one other hurt in stabbing at Karmiel mall
World News // 1 day ago
19-year-old Israeli soldier killed, one other hurt in stabbing at Karmiel mall
July 3 (UPI) -- In a suspected terrorist act, an off-duty Israeli soldier was killed and another severely wounded in a Wednesday stabbing attack at a shopping center in the country's north region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions
U.S. to send dozens of advanced fighter jets to Japan amid growing Asia tensions
Judge halts new HHS rule extending healthcare protections to transgender patients
Judge halts new HHS rule extending healthcare protections to transgender patients
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
California neo-Nazi convicted of killing gay classmate
U.S. announces 'significant' $2.2B package of air defense systems for Ukraine
U.S. announces 'significant' $2.2B package of air defense systems for Ukraine
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Gunman dead, ranger injured at Yellowstone National Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement