July 3, 2024 / 2:48 PM

Polls suggest Fourth of July landslide for Labor Party in Britain's general election

By Doug Cunningham
Keir Starmer's Labor Party is likely to win a huge majority in a Fourth of July general election landslide Thursday, according to polls. They show Labor gaining the largest single-party majority in Parliament since 1832. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
July 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Labor Party is expected to win the biggest majority of any single party since 1832 in parliamentary elections Thursday, according to a final poll.

While it's Independence Day July 4 in the United States, it is Election Day in Britain.

The Yougov MRP poll predicts Keir Starmer's party could win 431 seats for a majority of 212. If the poll is accurate, it would be the larger single-party majority than Tony Blair's majority of 179 seats in 1997.

According to final Telegraph poll, Labor will win 39% of the vote, almost twice the 20% of poll respondents who said they will support Conservatives.

Keir said his party's top priorities would be to grow the economy and raise living standards. Labor is campaigning as the party of change.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is proposing tax cuts for the self-employed, promising to increase home ownership rates. He also wants mandatory national service for young people.

Labor has also said it wants to increase home ownership.

British working families have faced rising inflation and a high tax burden in recent years.

Britain's two main parties are Sunak's Conservatives, also known as Tories, and Starmer's center-left Labor Party.

There are several smaller parties, including the right of center Reform UK party and Scotland's SNP.

According to Sunday Times political reporter Gabriel Pogrund, Labor's poll majority is "gravity-defying" and powered by a rejection of Conservatives.

"There's not that much of the love or passion for him," Pogrund said. "Starmer has tapped into sentiment against the Conservatives."

