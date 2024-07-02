Air Europa flight experiences 'strong' turbulence, injuring several passengers

July 2 (UPI) -- An Air Europa flight from Spain to Uruguay experienced "strong" turbulence, resulting in a number of passengers suffering minor injuries and diverting the aircraft to Brazil, airline officials said.

Flight UX045 departed Madrid for Montevideo, traveled across the Atlantic Ocean and landed at about 3:40 a.m. local time Monday in Natal, Brazil, according to FlightAware

Advertisement

"The plane has landed normally and the minor injuries that were reported are already being treated," Air Europa said in a statement on X.

Citing health and airport officials, The New York Times reports that 36 passengers were treated for injuries and 23 were transported to the hospital.

The company said they landed in Natal as it had an airport that "could serve passengers with medical needs the fastest."

"All people who have required healthcare are being treated in centers in Natal," it said, adding passengers will be updated with further information.

Passenger Evangelina Saravia told Telemundo that they had been informed during the flight that there would be turbulence, but it was minimal for about 20 minutes, after which it became severe when they were unprepared for it.

Advertisement

Some passengers were unbelted at the time, she said.

She added that one of the passengers was thrown into the air and became lodged in the plane's ceiling area.

Unverified video of the flight shows other passengers helping the man descend from the area above the overhead compartments.

"No one expected it," she said. "After the fall, which was about four to six seconds, I wasn't afraid because I didn't understand what was happening, no one understood what was happening, it was free fall."

Flight UX045 is the latest to make headlines due to severe turbulence.

In late May, a dozen people aboard Qatar Airways flight QR017 were injured by turbulence while traveling from Doha to Dublin. Eight people were taken to the hospital.

Days earlier, one person was killed and 71 others were injured aboard a Singapore Airlines flight due to turbulence. The company last month announced compensation of $10,000 for passengers who sustained minor injuries and $25,000 for those who sustained serious injuries requiring long-term medical care.

A study published last July by researchers at University of Reading in the United Kingdom found that a 55% increase in turbulence on flights over the North Atlantic during the past 40 years can be attributed to climate change.