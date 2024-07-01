Advertisement
World News
July 1, 2024 / 4:49 AM

North Korean missile may have failed and exploded over land, Seoul says

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning, but one may have failed and exploded over land, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Photo by Yonhap
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning, but one may have failed and exploded over land, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- A North Korean missile launched Monday may have exploded in mid-air and rained debris over land, South Korean defense officials said.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said early Monday morning that the military detected two short-range missiles launched from the area of Jangyon in North Korea's southwestern corner.

Advertisement

The first missile, launched at 5:05 a.m., flew around 370 miles and landed in waters off the northeastern city of Chongjin, the JCS said in a text message to reporters.

The second missile was launched at 5:15 a.m. but only flew some 75 miles, leading to speculation that it failed and may have exploded in mid-air.

Related

"It is possible that the second North Korean missile flew abnormally in its early stages," JCS spokesman Col. Lee Sung-jun said at a press briefing later in the morning.

"If it had exploded during an abnormal flight, it is possible that the debris would have fallen inland," he said, adding that the military was still analyzing the launch.

Advertisement

The last short-range ballistic missile test from the Jangyon area was in March of last year, when Pyongyang fired the KN-23, a highly maneuverable weapon believed to have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Lee said Monday's tests may also have involved the KN-23 but added that the second missile could have been a new type of weapon.

The launches come amid growing military ties and a new mutual defense treaty between North Korea and Russia, with speculation that Pyongyang is conducting tests and ramping up weapons production in anticipation of sales to Moscow and other buyers.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matt Miller said earlier this month that the North has transferred "dozens of ballistic missiles and over 11,000 containers of munitions to aid Russia's war effort."

Russia and North Korea have denied the allegations, but on Friday the head of a weapons research group presented evidence to the U.N. Security Council that he said "irrefutably" establishes a missile from North Korea was used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Jonah Leff, director of Conflict Armament Research, told the Council that the missile was either from the KN-23 or KN-24 systems.

Advertisement

Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Monday it was aware of the launches and was consulting closely with its allies in the region.

"The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts," the command said in a statement, using the official acronym for North Korea. "While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation."

The launches also come one day after Pyongyang condemned a U.S.-South Korea-Japan trilateral military exercise that wrapped up over the weekend.

A statement from North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Sunday called the three-day multi-domain exercise, named Freedom Edge, "reckless and provocative military muscle-flexing" and compared the trilateral relationship to an Asian version of NATO.

The North will "firmly defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the state and peace in the region through offensive and overwhelming countermeasures," the statement, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, said.

Last week, another North Korean missile appeared to fail in mid-flight. Pyongyang claimed that it had successfully conducted its first multiple-warhead missile test, but the South's military on Friday called it a "deception" and released video footage showing a missile spiraling on an abnormal flight path before disintegrating over the East Sea.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Chris makes landfall in eastern Mexico
World News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Chris makes landfall in eastern Mexico
July 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris formed Sunday night in the Gulf of Mexico, according to forecasters warning the system was threatening the North American nation with heavy rainfall and flooding.
Suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, seriously injure dozens
World News // 5 hours ago
Suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, seriously injure dozens
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 18 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a series of seemingly targeted suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, officials said.
France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections
World News // 6 hours ago
France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections
June 30 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party was poised to secure a massive win in the first round of voting in parliamentary elections Sunday night, according to projections.
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
World News // 10 hours ago
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
June 30 (UPI) -- The street artist known as Banksy was behind a stunt during another singer's set at the Glastonbury music festival in England.
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
World News // 12 hours ago
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
June 30 (UPI) -- Barcelona, Spain, will ban short-term rentals by 2028, prompted by concerns that locals are being pushed out of the housing markets by companies such as Airbnb and Booking.com. city officials have announced.
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
World News // 16 hours ago
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
June 30 (UPI) -- A group of illegal Israeli immigrants to Palestine have burned crops on land near the town of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, the head of the village council Hafez Saleh has said.
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
June 30 (UPI) -- At least two women that have been detained by Israel are pregnant as conditions, including sexual harassment by their Israeli guards, continue to worsen for Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
World News // 18 hours ago
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
June 30 (UPI) -- Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has called for a national consensus democracy to take root in a unified Palestine as he encouraged armed Palestinians in the West Bank to resist Israeli occupation.
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
June 29 (UPI) -- Germany's Alternative for Deutschland party re-elected Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla to another two-year team as the party's joint leaders amid violent protests Saturday in Essen.
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
World News // 1 day ago
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
June 29 (UPI) -- A Panamanian court Friday acquitted all 28 people charged with money laundering connection with the Panama Papers and Operation Carwash scandals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement