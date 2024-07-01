Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 1, 2024 / 10:40 AM

EU says Meta ad-free subscription breaks antitrust rules

By Clyde Hughes
People photograph a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, California on October 28, 2022. The European Commission accused Meta of breaking its Digital Markets Act rules on Monday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
People photograph a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, California on October 28, 2022. The European Commission accused Meta of breaking its Digital Markets Act rules on Monday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The European Commission said on Monday that Facebook's parent Meta violated its Digital Markets Act with its "pay or consent" advertising model and could face massive fines.

The commission argued in a statement that Meta's model does not allow users to exercise their "right to freely consent" to the combination of their personal data. The commission said for Meta to be compliant, it must offer "equivalent services" for users who do not consent to give up their personal information to the company.

Advertisement

"Our investigation aims to ensure contestability in markets where gatekeepers like Meta have been accumulating personal data of millions of EU citizens over many years," said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president in charge of competition policy for the commission in a statement.

"Our preliminary view is that Meta's advertising model fails to comply with the Digital Markets Act. We want to empower citizens to be able to take control over their own data and choose a less personalized ads experience."

Related

Meta pushed back on the ruling, saying it crafted its current model last year under the direction of the European courts so it could specifically comply with the DMA.

Advertisement

"We look forward to further constructive dialogue with the European Commission to bring this investigation to a close," a Meta spokesperson told CNBC.

If the violations stand, Meta could be fined the portion of the money it has made in Europe, which could be as much as $13.4 billion, according to its latest earnings report.

"Today, we make another important step to ensure full compliance with the DMA by Meta," Thierry Breton, commissioner for internal markets, said in a statement. "The DMA is there to give back to the users the power to decide how their data is used and ensure innovative companies can compete on equal footing with tech giants on data access."

Meta announced last October that European Facebook and Instagram users could opt out of seeing ads with a monthly fee as a way to lessen their exposure to advertisers. At the time, the company promised that those who continue to use the service for free will not have their experience altered.

Latest Headlines

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces ANC-led coalition government
World News // 3 hours ago
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces ANC-led coalition government
July 1 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new government of national unity after his ruling African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in last month's general elections for the first time in the
Tropical Storm Chris continues to trek inland into eastern Mexico
World News // 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Chris continues to trek inland into eastern Mexico
July 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chris formed Sunday night in the Gulf of Mexico, according to forecasters warning the system was threatening the North American nation with heavy rainfall and flooding.
North Korean missile may have failed and exploded over land, Seoul says
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korean missile may have failed and exploded over land, Seoul says
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- A North Korean missile may have failed after an abnormal flight path and rained debris over land, South Korean defense officials said Monday, just days after another test ended with a mid-air explosion.
Suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, seriously injure dozens
World News // 11 hours ago
Suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno state kill 18, seriously injure dozens
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 18 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a series of seemingly targeted suicide bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, officials said.
France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections
World News // 12 hours ago
France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections
June 30 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party was poised to secure a massive win in the first round of voting in parliamentary elections Sunday night, according to projections.
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
World News // 17 hours ago
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
June 30 (UPI) -- The street artist known as Banksy was behind a stunt during another singer's set at the Glastonbury music festival in England.
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
World News // 18 hours ago
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
June 30 (UPI) -- Barcelona, Spain, will ban short-term rentals by 2028, prompted by concerns that locals are being pushed out of the housing markets by companies such as Airbnb and Booking.com. city officials have announced.
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
World News // 22 hours ago
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
June 30 (UPI) -- A group of illegal Israeli immigrants to Palestine have burned crops on land near the town of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, the head of the village council Hafez Saleh has said.
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
June 30 (UPI) -- At least two women that have been detained by Israel are pregnant as conditions, including sexual harassment by their Israeli guards, continue to worsen for Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
June 30 (UPI) -- Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has called for a national consensus democracy to take root in a unified Palestine as he encouraged armed Palestinians in the West Bank to resist Israeli occupation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement