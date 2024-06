Illegal Israeli settlers occupy an illegal outpost near the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the West Bank in 2022, before Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023. File Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- A group of illegal Israeli immigrants to Palestine have burned crops on land near the town of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, the head of the village council Hafez Saleh has said. The issue of Israeli settlers in the West Bank is deemed illegal under international law, violating the Fourth Geneva Convention. These settlements lead to the displacement of Palestinian communities, the expropriation of land, and frequent conflicts. Advertisement

The presence of settlers complicates peace efforts and contributes to a cycle of violence caused by the Israelis. The Israeli government's support for settlements exacerbates tensions and undermines the prospects for a two-state solution.

Israeli settlers set up a tent on Palestinian lands near the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, on the way to establishing a colonial outpost, the Palestine News and Information Agency reported.

The settlers raised the Israeli flag after taking the land, Palestinian activist Hassan Brijiyeh told the official Palestinian news agency.

Earlier this month, Israel's Security Cabinet said it was considering proposals to "strengthen" its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank where some 700,000 illegal Jewish immigrants live.

Ultimately, Israel said it had authorized five more West Bank outposts, violating international law. Foreign governments including Kuwait have now expressed outrage over Israel's expanded occupation.

Meanwhile, controversial Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who lives in an illegal settlement, welcomed the arrest of 13 "Shebaim" who entered Israeli territory without permits.

"Zero tolerance!" said the minister.