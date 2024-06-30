Advertisement
World News
June 30, 2024 / 10:34 PM

France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections

By Darryl Coote
Voters line up to cast their ballot during the first-round of parliamentary elections in Paris, France, on Sunday. The divided country is voting in high-stakes snap elections that could see Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally sweep to power in a historic first. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Voters line up to cast their ballot during the first-round of parliamentary elections in Paris, France, on Sunday. The divided country is voting in high-stakes snap elections that could see Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally sweep to power in a historic first. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party was poised to secure a massive win in the first round of voting in parliamentary elections Sunday night, according to projections.

The National Rally party had about 34.2% of the vote, followed by the leftist alliance New Popular Front with 29.1% and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Renaissance party sitting at 21.5%. The polling figures were published online by the National Rally.

Advertisement

"With more than 34% of the votes, we embody more than ever the alternative to Macronism!" the party boasted on X.

The election is to sit 577 lawmakers in the National Assembly, which is done in two rounds of voting. A minimum of 50% of the vote on Sunday is needed to win the seat outright, with runoffs scheduled for July 7. If National Rally wins a majority in the National Assembly, it will give them the office of the prime minister.

Advertisement

Macron had called snap elections earlier this month by dissolving the National Assembly after his Renaissance party suffered a decisive loss in European Parliament elections.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, cheered the results online.

"When the people vote, the people win!" she said on X.

If France July 7 grants National Rally an outright majority, Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's media-savvy, 28-year-old protege, is poised to be named prime minister.

On Sunday night, he vowed to strive to be the prime minister for "all French people," to listen to everyone, respect the opposition and be concerned with national unity.

"I will be the guarantor of your rights, your freedoms, and our republican motto, the one that unites all the people of France in a shared promise: liberty, equality, fraternity," he said in a televised speech.

Gabriel Attal, 35, who has been prime minister since January, warned Sunday night that the far right was "at the gates of power."

"Our goal is clear: to prevent the National Rally from obtaining an absolute majority in the second round, from dominating the National Assembly and from governing the country with its disastrous project," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I say this with the urgency the moment demands to each of our voters: not a single vote should go to the National Rally."

Latest Headlines

Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
World News // 4 hours ago
Banksy behind inflatable 'crowdsurfing' migrant raft at Glastonbury
June 30 (UPI) -- The street artist known as Banksy was behind a stunt during another singer's set at the Glastonbury music festival in England.
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
World News // 6 hours ago
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
June 30 (UPI) -- Barcelona, Spain, will ban short-term rentals by 2028, prompted by concerns that locals are being pushed out of the housing markets by companies such as Airbnb and Booking.com. city officials have announced.
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
World News // 10 hours ago
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
June 30 (UPI) -- A group of illegal Israeli immigrants to Palestine have burned crops on land near the town of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, the head of the village council Hafez Saleh has said.
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
June 30 (UPI) -- At least two women that have been detained by Israel are pregnant as conditions, including sexual harassment by their Israeli guards, continue to worsen for Palestinian prisoners.
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
World News // 12 hours ago
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
June 30 (UPI) -- Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has called for a national consensus democracy to take root in a unified Palestine as he encouraged armed Palestinians in the West Bank to resist Israeli occupation.
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
June 29 (UPI) -- Germany's Alternative for Deutschland party re-elected Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla to another two-year team as the party's joint leaders amid violent protests Saturday in Essen.
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
World News // 1 day ago
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
June 29 (UPI) -- A Panamanian court Friday acquitted all 28 people charged with money laundering connection with the Panama Papers and Operation Carwash scandals.
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
World News // 1 day ago
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
June 29 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to the militant group's airstrikes along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
World News // 1 day ago
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
June 29 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party is showing a large lead in the latest polls ahead of the country's national election Sunday.
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
June 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administrations has proposed new language for parts of the cease-fire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations have stalled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Fake NYPD officer who allegedly pepper-sprayed tourist identified
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women, commission says
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Barcelona, Spain, to ban short-term rentals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement