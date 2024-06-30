France's far-right party poised to win big in first round of parliamentary elections

1 of 5 | Voters line up to cast their ballot during the first-round of parliamentary elections in Paris, France, on Sunday. The divided country is voting in high-stakes snap elections that could see Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally sweep to power in a historic first. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party was poised to secure a massive win in the first round of voting in parliamentary elections Sunday night, according to projections. The National Rally party had about 34.2% of the vote, followed by the leftist alliance New Popular Front with 29.1% and President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Renaissance party sitting at 21.5%. The polling figures were published online by the National Rally. Advertisement

"With more than 34% of the votes, we embody more than ever the alternative to Macronism!" the party boasted on X.

The election is to sit 577 lawmakers in the National Assembly, which is done in two rounds of voting. A minimum of 50% of the vote on Sunday is needed to win the seat outright, with runoffs scheduled for July 7. If National Rally wins a majority in the National Assembly, it will give them the office of the prime minister.

Macron had called snap elections earlier this month by dissolving the National Assembly after his Renaissance party suffered a decisive loss in European Parliament elections.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, cheered the results online.

"When the people vote, the people win!" she said on X.

If France July 7 grants National Rally an outright majority, Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's media-savvy, 28-year-old protege, is poised to be named prime minister.

On Sunday night, he vowed to strive to be the prime minister for "all French people," to listen to everyone, respect the opposition and be concerned with national unity.

"I will be the guarantor of your rights, your freedoms, and our republican motto, the one that unites all the people of France in a shared promise: liberty, equality, fraternity," he said in a televised speech.

Gabriel Attal, 35, who has been prime minister since January, warned Sunday night that the far right was "at the gates of power."

"Our goal is clear: to prevent the National Rally from obtaining an absolute majority in the second round, from dominating the National Assembly and from governing the country with its disastrous project," he said in a statement.

"I say this with the urgency the moment demands to each of our voters: not a single vote should go to the National Rally."