Advertisement
World News
June 30, 2024 / 11:28 AM

Israel is detaining pregnant Palestinian women

By Adam Schrader
An Israel Prison Service van leaves the Damon Prison where it holds Palestinian prisoners, File Photo by Nimrod Glikman/EPA
An Israel Prison Service van leaves the Damon Prison where it holds Palestinian prisoners, File Photo by Nimrod Glikman/EPA

June 30 (UPI) -- At least two women that have been detained by Israel are pregnant as conditions, including sexual harassment by their Israeli guards, continue to worsen for Palestinian prisoners.

"The policy of abuse and punishments against female detainees is not needed, but it increased in its intensity since October 7, 2023," the Palestinian Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.

Advertisement

The agency named the two pregnant women detained as Jihad Nakhlah and Aysha Ghidan. There are currently 78 women prisoners at the Damon prison.

"They have been completely isolated from the outside world, and deprived of their simplest rights such as clothes and medical care in spite of the seriousness of health conditions for those who have chronic diseases," the agency said.

Related

"Furthermore, they are subjected to physical abuse and suppression since the beginning of their arrest, in addition to sexual harassment during strip search and other threats."

An attorney for the agency visited the prison and confirmed that the Israel Prison Service "intends to crack down on female detainees" as summer approaches. Israeli guards allegedly confiscate fans as temperatures rise.

Advertisement

The news comes weeks after it was revealed that nearly 9,300 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested and are currently held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to the Palestine Prisoner's Society. Around 250 prisoners are children.

More than 3,400 Palestinians are currently under "administrative detention," which allows Israeli officials to hold them without charge or trial. The human rights group Amnesty International has said the practice has "dramatically increased" since the war. Palestinians and their supporters often equate this practice to kidnapping.

Amnesty International has documented cases of Israeli soldiers torturing Palestinian detainees, including "severe beatings" and "humiliation." The human rights group said that such torture had been occurring "for decades" before Hamas' attack Oct. 7.

And, Israeli forces have continued to detain dozens of journalists and healthcare workers in Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
World News // 11 minutes ago
Illegal Israeli immigrants burn Palestinian crops
June 30 (UPI) -- A group of illegal Israeli immigrants to Palestine have burned crops on land near the town of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, the head of the village council Hafez Saleh has said.
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas leader calls for Palestinian democracy
June 30 (UPI) -- Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has called for a national consensus democracy to take root in a unified Palestine as he encouraged armed Palestinians in the West Bank to resist Israeli occupation.
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
World News // 19 hours ago
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
June 29 (UPI) -- Germany's Alternative for Deutschland party re-elected Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla to another two-year team as the party's joint leaders amid violent protests Saturday in Essen.
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
World News // 19 hours ago
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
June 29 (UPI) -- A Panamanian court Friday acquitted all 28 people charged with money laundering connection with the Panama Papers and Operation Carwash scandals.
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
June 29 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to the militant group's airstrikes along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
World News // 22 hours ago
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
June 29 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party is showing a large lead in the latest polls ahead of the country's national election Sunday.
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
June 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administrations has proposed new language for parts of the cease-fire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations have stalled.
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
World News // 1 day ago
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
June 29 (UPI) -- No candidate secured a simple majority of votes in a four-way race for Iran's presidency Friday, forcing a run-off election Friday.
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
World News // 1 day ago
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
June 29 (UPI) -- An attacker shot a police officer in the neck with a crossbow, and the officer shot and killed attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday night.
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
World News // 1 day ago
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
June 28 (UPI) -- Religious leaders from the Interreligious Council of Kenya (IRCK) found themselves at the center of the recent anti-tax protests in Nairobi and played a quiet role in defusing the recent violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
Four dead, 9 injured after suspected drunken-driver crash
Four dead, 9 injured after suspected drunken-driver crash
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
Utica, N.Y., officer shot and killed pellet gun-toting teen
California heat wave: Temperatures to top 110 as July begins
California heat wave: Temperatures to top 110 as July begins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement