Festival goers enjoy watching British singer Liam Gallagher perform on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The artist Banksy was behind a stunt that involved an inflatable boat that surfed the crowd meant to draw attention to immigration.

June 30 (UPI) -- The street artist known as Banksy was behind a stunt during another singer's set at the Glastonbury music festival in England. During Idles' set, participants lofted an inflatable life raft with dummy migrants atop the crowd and passed it forward, giving the appearance of the boat traveling along the water. Advertisement

The raft was launched and crowdsurfed during the song Danny Nedelko with lyrics about an immigrant. It was a reference to the small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel, which have become a political lightning rod this year.

Immigration has been at the forefront of the snap elections called by England's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His immigration policy proposals have been the target of criticism and a focus of the Glastonbury festival.

People entering Terminal 1, an area dedicated to the topic of immigration, must answer a question from the UK government's citizenship test for would-be migrants.