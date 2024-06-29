Advertisement
World News
June 29, 2024 / 11:38 AM

Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president

By Mike Heuer
Iranian reformist presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, center, waves outside a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran on Friday and obtained 42.5% of votes. Photo by EPA-EFE
Iranian reformist presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, center, waves outside a polling station during the presidential election in Tehran on Friday and obtained 42.5% of votes. Photo by EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- No candidate secured a simple majority of votes in a four-way race for Iran's presidency, forcing a run-off election Friday.

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and "ultraconservative" candidate Saeed Jalili will be the only two candidates on the ballot.

Advertisement

Pezeshkian secured 42.5% of votes to Jalili's 38.6% during the election that drew participation from only 40% of the nation's 60 million eligible voters in Friday's election.

With only 24 million ballots cast, the election was the lowest voter turnout to elect a president since the Islamic Republic was founded in 1979.

Related

Iran's 12-member Guardian Council will review the election results before the remaining two candidates can resume campaigning.

The election is to replace former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19 along with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others.

Acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber did not run for office in the election.

Iran's Guardian Council reduced a long list of potential candidates to just six for Friday's election.

Five of those running were hard-line conservatives versus just one reformist candidate.

Two of the conservative candidates withdrew from contention in an effort to build majority support for one of the other hard-line candidates.

Advertisement

Jalili, 58, is a former nuclear negotiator known for his strongly anti-Western views and lost a leg during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Pezeshkian, 69, is the oldest candidate and said he wants to engage nation's outside of Iran and the Middle East to improve the nation's economy.

Iranian hard-liners want to maintain their political control of the nation and its highest office, which critics say the Guardian Council aided with five conservative candidates to one reformist.

Regardless of who wins the presidential election, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, remains Iran's supreme ruler.

Latest Headlines

'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked near Israeli embassy in Serbia
World News // 1 hour ago
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked near Israeli embassy in Serbia
June 29 (UPI) -- An attacker shot a police officer in the neck with a crossbow, and the officer shot and killed attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday night.
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
World News // 20 hours ago
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
June 28 (UPI) -- Religious leaders from the Interreligious Council of Kenya (IRCK) found themselves at the center of the recent anti-tax protests in Nairobi and played a quiet role in defusing the recent violence.
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
June 28 (UPI) -- A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Princess Anne was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned home to her Gloucestershire estate after several days under observation.
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
June 28 (UPI) -- As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Cairo Saturday to deliver financial aid the EU-Egypt Investment Conference, Amnesty International wants the EU to insist on Egyptian human rights reform.
19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad
World News // 1 day ago
19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad
June 28 (UPI) -- Israel evacuated 68 critically ill and injured Gaza children and family members for medical treatment in Egypt and other countries, the Defense Ministry unit that coordinates international humanitarian efforts said.
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
World News // 1 day ago
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
June 28 (UPI) -- The British nonprofit River Action charged on Friday that E. coli bacteria levels in the Thames River are "alarmingly high" ahead of next week's Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races.
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
World News // 1 day ago
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
June 28 (UPI) -- Iranians were headed to the polls Friday in a snap presidential elections to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.
Yen falls to 161 against U.S. dollar; Japan replaces top currency diplomat
World News // 1 day ago
Yen falls to 161 against U.S. dollar; Japan replaces top currency diplomat
June 28 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen continued its fall on Friday, stumbling to a new 38-year low against the U.S. dollar of 161, leaving Tokyo leaders searching for answers on how to stabilize their currency.
South Korea rejects North Korean multiple-warhead missile test claim as 'deception'
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea rejects North Korean multiple-warhead missile test claim as 'deception'
SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's military dismissed Pyongyang's claim that it successfully launched a multiple-warhead missile, providing video evidence Friday of a mid-air explosion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
'It's hard to debate liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement