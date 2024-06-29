Advertisement
World News
June 29, 2024 / 4:42 PM

Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests

By Mike Heuer
Local police anticipate up to 80,000 protesters, including about 1,000 violent far-left protesters, to descend on the weekend's AfD party conference in Essen, Germany. Photo by Fabian Strauch/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Local police anticipate up to 80,000 protesters, including about 1,000 violent far-left protesters, to descend on the weekend's AfD party conference in Essen, Germany. Photo by Fabian Strauch/EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- Germany's Alternative for Deutschland party re-elected Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla to another two-year team as the party's joint leaders amid violent protests Saturday in Essen.

Chrupalla received 82.72% of supporting votes from 600 AfD party delegates and Weidel 79.77% during the AfD conference that got underway Saturday.

Advertisement

Their successful bids for reelection as AfD party leaders occurred as thousands of protesters took to the streets of Essen Saturday morning.

The group Widersetzen allegedly is organizing mass protests against the AfD, which many describe as a "far-right" political party.

Related

Widersetzen protest organizers want its members and supporters to disrupt the AfD conference to "prevent the spread of fascism."

About 1,000 German police are deployed in Essen for the two-day political conference.

Police officials expect up to 80,000 protesters to arrive in Essen on Saturday, including about 1,000 far-left extremists prone to violence, German media have reported.

The Bild newspaper reported police made several arrests and rescued an AfD member whom aggressive protesters had cornered in a local bakery.

Hooded violent protesters attacked police and security forces outside the event, which led to several arrests, the North Rhine-Westphalia regional police posted on X.

Advertisement

Violent protesters seriously injured two police officers, according to the NRW.

The protests follow the AfD's recent European Union election results earlier this month that gave the party Germany's second-highest amount of votes.

Only the Christian Democratic Union, which is considered a center-right political party, has more votes.

The AfD's election success occurred despite AfD member Maximilian Krah in May saying not all former Nazi SS members were criminals.

Latest Headlines

Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
World News // 3 minutes ago
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
June 29 (UPI) -- A Panamanian court Friday acquitted all 28 people charged with money laundering connection with the Panama Papers and Operation Carwash scandals.
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
World News // 58 minutes ago
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict
June 29 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to the militant group's airstrikes along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
World News // 2 hours ago
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
June 29 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party is showing a large lead in the latest polls ahead of the country's national election Sunday.
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
June 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administrations has proposed new language for parts of the cease-fire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations have stalled.
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
June 29 (UPI) -- No candidate secured a simple majority of votes in a four-way race for Iran's presidency Friday, forcing a run-off election Friday.
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
World News // 5 hours ago
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
June 29 (UPI) -- An attacker shot a police officer in the neck with a crossbow, and the officer shot and killed attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday night.
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
World News // 1 day ago
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
June 28 (UPI) -- Religious leaders from the Interreligious Council of Kenya (IRCK) found themselves at the center of the recent anti-tax protests in Nairobi and played a quiet role in defusing the recent violence.
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
June 28 (UPI) -- A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Princess Anne was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned home to her Gloucestershire estate after several days under observation.
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
June 28 (UPI) -- As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Cairo Saturday to deliver financial aid the EU-Egypt Investment Conference, Amnesty International wants the EU to insist on Egyptian human rights reform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become season's first hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become season's first hurricane
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement