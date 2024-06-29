Advertisement
World News
June 29, 2024 / 1:49 PM

U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal

By Ehren Wynder
The nearly nine months of fighting in the Gaza strip has lead to 37,834 Palestinian deaths and left 86,858 people injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. File Photo by Hatem Al-Rawag/UPI
The nearly nine months of fighting in the Gaza strip has lead to 37,834 Palestinian deaths and left 86,858 people injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. File Photo by Hatem Al-Rawag/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has proposed new language for parts of the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations have stalled.

The revised deal, first reported Friday by Axios, comes after Hamas proposed amendments to the original three-part plan, including a timeline for a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, which Israel refused.

Advertisement

The new language reportedly focuses on negotiations between Israel and Hamas during the first stage that would set conditions for the second stage of the deal, which includes reaching a "sustainable calm" in Gaza.

The primary obstacle in these negotiations is that Hamas wants to focus only on the number and identity of Palestinians who would be released from Israeli custody in exchange for Israeli hostages, while Israel wants to be able to raise demilitarization of Gaza and other issues, according to Axios.

Related

The United States is asking Qatar and Egypt to pressure Hamas into accepting the revised deal.

The second part of the plan has been a major sticking point. Hamas has called for a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some more right-wing members of his government have vowed to continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated.

Advertisement

Netanyahu on Sunday told Israel's Channel 14 he would accept a "partial deal" with Hamas that would free "some of the hostages" in Gaza and allow Israeli forces to continue the offensive.

The following day, Netanyahu walked back the comments after fierce pressure from the United States, Qatar, hostage families and even some Israeli politicians.

Israel's military operations in Gaza are nearing nine months since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel. The war has now claimed 37,834 Palestinian lives and left 86,858 people injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces said it is "continuing operational activity against terror targets" in the mostly destroyed Shejaiya area of Gaza City, months after Israel said it had dismantled Hamas' operations in the north.

Gaza officials said they've received numerous calls from people trapped and injured by the fighting in Shejaiya.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them," the Health Ministry said.

Latest Headlines

Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
World News // 45 minutes ago
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
June 29 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party is showing a large lead in the latest polls ahead of the country's national election Sunday.
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
World News // 3 hours ago
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
June 29 (UPI) -- No candidate secured a simple majority of votes in a four-way race for Iran's presidency Friday, forcing a run-off election Friday.
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
World News // 4 hours ago
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
June 29 (UPI) -- An attacker shot a police officer in the neck with a crossbow, and the officer shot and killed attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday night.
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
World News // 23 hours ago
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
June 28 (UPI) -- Religious leaders from the Interreligious Council of Kenya (IRCK) found themselves at the center of the recent anti-tax protests in Nairobi and played a quiet role in defusing the recent violence.
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
June 28 (UPI) -- A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Princess Anne was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned home to her Gloucestershire estate after several days under observation.
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
June 28 (UPI) -- As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Cairo Saturday to deliver financial aid the EU-Egypt Investment Conference, Amnesty International wants the EU to insist on Egyptian human rights reform.
19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad
World News // 1 day ago
19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad
June 28 (UPI) -- Israel evacuated 68 critically ill and injured Gaza children and family members for medical treatment in Egypt and other countries, the Defense Ministry unit that coordinates international humanitarian efforts said.
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
World News // 1 day ago
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
June 28 (UPI) -- The British nonprofit River Action charged on Friday that E. coli bacteria levels in the Thames River are "alarmingly high" ahead of next week's Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races.
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
World News // 1 day ago
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
June 28 (UPI) -- Iranians were headed to the polls Friday in a snap presidential elections to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
'It's hard to debate a liar,' Biden says day after debate performance alarms many Democrats
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become season's first hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become season's first hurricane
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement