Advertisement
World News
June 29, 2024 / 3:44 PM

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in preparation for escalated conflict

By Ehren Wynder
Hezbollah has carried out near daily airstrikes against northern Israeli settlements near the border with Lebanon since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. File Photo by IDF/ UPI
Hezbollah has carried out near daily airstrikes against northern Israeli settlements near the border with Lebanon since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. File Photo by IDF/ UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to the militant group's recent airstrike along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The strike occurred in the morning when Hezbollah fired two anti-tank guided missiles from southern Lebanon toward Kibbutz Misgav Am. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The group later confirmed responsibility for the strike, saying it was targeting Israeli spy equipment in Misgav Am in support of the Palestinian people. Israeli forces responded with artillery strikes toward the source of the missile launch.

Israeli fighter jets on Saturday also struck two buildings in Houla in southern Lebanon where Hezbollah operatives had gathered, according to the IDF.

Related

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati toured southern Lebanon amid the barrage, saying the clash between Israel and Hezbollah was "psychological warfare" on his country but that he was working to reach peace on the border.

The Lebanese military is active in the south of the country but has no control over the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday said his country was "not looking for war" with Hezbollah but that it was prepared for an escalated conflict.

Advertisement

Hezbollah has been launching strikes on northern border communities almost daily since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza.

The United States trying to persuade both sides to avoid an all-out war, the likelihood of which has been higher in recent weeks, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

The task of deescalation would be easier without failing negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire in the nearly nine-month-long Gaza war.

Iran's mission to the United Nations on X Friday threatened an "obliterating war will ensue" if Israel were to wage a full-on war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"All options, including the full involvement of all resistance fronts, are on the table," the post read.

Latest Headlines

Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
World News // 5 minutes ago
Germany's far-right AfD party re-elects two amid violent protests
June 29 (UPI) -- Germany's Alternative for Deutschland party re-elected Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla to another two-year team as the party's joint leaders amid violent protests Saturday in Essen.
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
World News // 8 minutes ago
Judge dismisses all charges in Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash cases
June 29 (UPI) -- A Panamanian court Friday acquitted all 28 people charged with money laundering connection with the Panama Papers and Operation Carwash scandals.
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
World News // 2 hours ago
Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election
June 29 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party is showing a large lead in the latest polls ahead of the country's national election Sunday.
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. proposes revised Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal
June 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administrations has proposed new language for parts of the cease-fire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas after negotiations have stalled.
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran needs run-off to pick nation's next president
June 29 (UPI) -- No candidate secured a simple majority of votes in a four-way race for Iran's presidency Friday, forcing a run-off election Friday.
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
World News // 6 hours ago
'Terrorist' killed after officer attacked with crossbow near Israeli embassy in Serbia
June 29 (UPI) -- An attacker shot a police officer in the neck with a crossbow, and the officer shot and killed attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday night.
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
World News // 1 day ago
Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence
June 28 (UPI) -- Religious leaders from the Interreligious Council of Kenya (IRCK) found themselves at the center of the recent anti-tax protests in Nairobi and played a quiet role in defusing the recent violence.
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
World News // 1 day ago
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
June 28 (UPI) -- A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Princess Anne was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned home to her Gloucestershire estate after several days under observation.
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
June 28 (UPI) -- As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Cairo Saturday to deliver financial aid the EU-Egypt Investment Conference, Amnesty International wants the EU to insist on Egyptian human rights reform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Rhonda Massie, wife of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, dies
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tenured professor faces charges in $16M National Institutes of Health fraud
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become season's first hurricane
Tropical Storm Beryl forecast to become season's first hurricane
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Steve Bannon must go to jail after Supreme Court rejects emergency bid
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement