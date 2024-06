Peru is on the border of two neighboring tectonic plates in what geologists refer to as the Ring of Fire, making the area prone to seismic activity. Photo by jmarti20/ Pixabay

June 28 (UPI) -- A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours. The epicenter of the quake was 5 miles west of Atiquipa, a district in southern Peru and around 375 miles south of the capital Lima, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 12:36 a.m. local time some 17 miles below the surface. A series of at least three subsequent tremors were recorded following the initial quake.

People living in the area reported feeling their houses shake and took to the streets. Video on social media also shows light and utility poles trembling.

Authorities say no deaths resulted from the quake, with only eight injuries reported.

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen told Peru-based Spanish-language radio RPP the country is still evaluating potential damage to infrastructure.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte is currently in Beijing visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The American Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a warning for possible tsunamis waves of between 3 and 10 feet,) but later canceled the advisory.

Peru is on the border of two neighboring tectonic plates in what geologists refer to as the Ring of Fire, making the area prone to seismic activity. The tectonic belt includes several volcanoes and encompasses several other South American countries.



In March 2022, a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Peru, 8 miles west-northwest of Azangaro at a depth of 135 miles.