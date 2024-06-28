Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 28, 2024 / 3:51 PM / Updated at 3:57 PM

Religious leaders' quiet role crucial in defusing Kenya's recent protest violence

By Michael Marshall
Protesters gather during a nationwide strike to protest against proposed tax increases in downtown Nairobi on June 25. The Interreligious Council of Kenya -- a coalition of nine religious organizations representing Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, and Hindus -- played a quiet role in defusing violence related to the protests. Photo by Sadat Swaka/UPI
1 of 3 | Protesters gather during a nationwide strike to protest against proposed tax increases in downtown Nairobi on June 25. The Interreligious Council of Kenya -- a coalition of nine religious organizations representing Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, and Hindus -- played a quiet role in defusing violence related to the protests. Photo by Sadat Swaka/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Religious leaders from the Interreligious Council of Kenya found themselves at the center of the recent anti-tax protests in Nairobi. They played a quiet role in defusing the violence.

Two unarmed protesters were shot and killed by Kenyan police during a week of nationwide peaceful protests prior to last week's violence.

Advertisement

The IRCK came out in support of the protesters on June 24 at a press conference widely covered by the Kenyan media. They demanded the withdrawal of the tax bill, termed its measures "punitive" for Kenyans already overburdened by rising living costs, and called for an investigation into what they said was police use of excessive force.

"This is not a push of the youth alone," said Catholic Bishop Willybard Lagho, chairman of the IRCK. "Over 85 percent of Kenyans stand in solidarity with the youth."

Related

IRCK is a coalition of nine religious organizations representing Catholics, Protestants, Muslims and Hindus.

Advertisement

The government response the next day on June 25 was to pass the bill in Parliament, precipitating a violent attack on the Parliament building. Security was breached and parts of the building set on fire. More protesters were killed in clashes with riot police. Nationwide, 23 protesters are estimated to have been killed in the protests.

In a nationally televised address that evening, President William Ruto promised a tough security crackdown, calling the attack on Parliament "treasonous" and its perpetrators "criminals."

This placed the ICRK in a difficult position. They were co-convenors of the Global Peace Leadership Conference Africa 2024, due to open the next day with Ruto as one of the speakers. Protesters already were circulating messages under #OccupyRadissonBlu, the conference hotel.

The ICRK and Global Peace Foundation, the main organizer of GPLC events worldwide, faced a grim prospect. The president would bring heavy security. There likely would be further violent clashes with protesters and more deaths.

To avoid such a tragedy, GPF leaders, including founder and chairman Dr. Hyun Jin Preston Moon, and ICRK leaders worked late into the night to craft a solution. (Moon also is chairman of UCI, a D.C. non-profit corporation that owns the parent company of United Press International.)

Advertisement

They decided to cancel the opening session and informed the State House, the official residence of the president in Kenya, of their concerns. The State House agreed, and word was put out through social media that the president would not be going to the Radisson Blu.

In place of the opening session, religious leaders held a prayer meeting. They agreed that any protesters who did show up would be invited in to join them in prayer for the peace and healing of Kenya.

Later that Wednesday, Ruto gave a second nationally televised address in which he completely reversed his stand of the previous evening. He said he had heard the voices of the protesters and conceded to them.

He did not sign the Finance Bill into law but sent it back to Parliament with the request that they strip all the clauses relating to higher taxes.

He declared himself ready to enter a dialogue over the concerns of the people. And the ICRK remains ready to help facilitate such a dialogue.

Latest Headlines

Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
World News // 4 hours ago
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
June 28 (UPI) -- A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain's Princess Anne leaves hospital after injury
June 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, Buckingham Palace said Princess Anne was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned home to her Gloucestershire estate after several days under observation.
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
World News // 5 hours ago
EU urged to insist on human rights reforms as it delivers financial aid to Egypt
June 28 (UPI) -- As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Cairo Saturday to deliver financial aid the EU-Egypt Investment Conference, Amnesty International wants the EU to insist on Egyptian human rights reform.
19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad
World News // 6 hours ago
19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad
June 28 (UPI) -- Israel evacuated 68 critically ill and injured Gaza children and family members for medical treatment in Egypt and other countries, the Defense Ministry unit that coordinates international humanitarian efforts said.
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
World News // 7 hours ago
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
June 28 (UPI) -- The British nonprofit River Action charged on Friday that E. coli bacteria levels in the Thames River are "alarmingly high" ahead of next week's Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races.
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
World News // 8 hours ago
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
June 28 (UPI) -- Iranians were headed to the polls Friday in a snap presidential elections to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.
Yen falls to 161 against U.S. dollar; Japan replaces top currency diplomat
World News // 8 hours ago
Yen falls to 161 against U.S. dollar; Japan replaces top currency diplomat
June 28 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen continued its fall on Friday, stumbling to a new 38-year low against the U.S. dollar of 161, leaving Tokyo leaders searching for answers on how to stabilize their currency.
South Korea rejects North Korean multiple-warhead missile test claim as 'deception'
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korea rejects North Korean multiple-warhead missile test claim as 'deception'
SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's military dismissed Pyongyang's claim that it successfully launched a multiple-warhead missile, providing video evidence Friday of a mid-air explosion.
Canopy collapses at Indian airport, killing 1 and injuring several others
World News // 13 hours ago
Canopy collapses at Indian airport, killing 1 and injuring several others
June 28 (UPI) -- Heavy rain caused a section of the canopy at Delhi's airport to collapse Friday morning, killing one person, injuring several others and temporarily suspending all fight departures from the terminal, officials said.
Qatari developer launches major beachside tourism project
World News // 20 hours ago
Qatari developer launches major beachside tourism project
June 27 (UPI) -- Qatari municipal and private sector leaders on Thursday announced the launch of a major tourism project aimed at diversifying the country's economy and attracting more foreign investment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
House votes to bar State Dept. from citing Gaza Health Ministry death toll
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
Supreme Court decision weakens regulatory power of federal agencies
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
DOJ charges nearly 200 in nationwide healthcare fraud crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement