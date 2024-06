A section of the canopy at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international Airport collapsed early Friday under the weight of heavy rains. Photo courtesy of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu/ X

June 28 (UPI) -- Heavy rain caused a section of the canopy at Delhi's airport to collapse Friday morning, killing one person, injuring several others and temporarily suspending all fight departures from the terminal, officials said. New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international Airport said in a statement that the collapse of a section of canopy at Terminal 1 occurred at about 5 a.m. following a deluge of heavy rain that morning. Advertisement

According to the Safdarjung weather station, nearly 9 inches or rain fell on New Deli over the last 24 hours.

Video and photos of the airport circulating online show a section of the canopy overhanging a road where cars and taxis drop off and pick up passengers had collapsed on the vehicles below.

Local The Indian Express is reporting one person was killed and eight others were injured.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement that those injured were "promptly provided with medical assistance on the spot."

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inspected the site and said in a statement that the injured have since been transported to the hospital. The conditions of those hospitalized were not immediately available.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said.

Inspecting the T1 Terminal and reviewing with the officials. All required rescue operations are being conducted at the terminal pic.twitter.com/6ck4ce39RY— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 28, 2024

The airport said arrival flights at Terminal 1 were operating but departures had been canceled because of the incident until 2 p.m. local time.

"We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," it said.