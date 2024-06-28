Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 28, 2024 / 9:43 AM

19 seriously ill, injured children transported out of Gaza for treatment abroad

By Paul Godfrey
An Israeli-led international operation saw 68 critically ill and injured Gaza children and their family members evacuated from Gaza on Thursday for medical treatment in Egypt and other countries. Photo courtesy Israel Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories/X
An Israeli-led international operation saw 68 critically ill and injured Gaza children and their family members evacuated from Gaza on Thursday for medical treatment in Egypt and other countries. Photo courtesy Israel Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories/X

June 28 (UPI) -- Israel evacuated 68 critically ill and injured Gaza children and their family members for medical treatment in Egypt and other countries, said the Defense Ministry unit that coordinates humanitarian efforts for the war-torn enclave.

The joint operation through the Kerem Shalom Crossing with U.S and Egyptian and international authorities was aimed at reducing pressure on medical facilities in Gaza and in line with Security Cabinet policy to work with U.N. agencies, foreign partners and international organizations to "enable and alleviate" at scale the operation of Gaza's medical facilities, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said on X.

Advertisement

The 19 children, including five with cancer, were transferred Thursday from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the south, their passage taking them into Israeli territory from the southeast corner of the strip before crossing over into Egypt.

The evacuation came amid Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis and fighting and airstrikes in neighboring Rafah. Israel Defense Forces said it had "attacked terrorists who were in a school complex in Khan Younis."

Related

The World Health Organization welcomed what it said was the first medical evacuations of critically ill children from Gaza in more than seven weeks, but warned that more than 10,000 patients were left behind.

Advertisement

"Of the 13,872 people who have applied for medical evacuation since Oct. 7, only 35% have been evacuated, with support from the WHO and partners. We thank Egypt for their generosity in hosting more than half of all evacuated patients and providing them with free medical care," Hanan Balkhy, director of the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, wrote on X.

She called for the urgent setting up of evacuation corridors to allow "sustained, organized, safe, and timely passage of critically ill patients" from Gaza via multiple routes into Egypt, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and onward to other countries as required.

"WHO stands ready to continue supporting these life-saving medical evacuations."

The war, triggered by the Oct. 7 attacks into southern Israel by Hamas and other militant groups, has brought Gaza's health system to its knees amid the near-total destruction of medical infrastructure and chronic shortages of medicines, equipment and power.

Cairo, which shuttered the key Rafah Crossing through which most food, medicine and other aid is trucked in after Israeli forces launched a ground offensive on Rafah in May, has pledged to keep it closed until it is back under the control of Palestinian authorities.

Advertisement

The evacuations came as the U.N. published findings that more than 450,000 Gazans are at heightened risk of famine.

Latest Headlines

British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
World News // 1 hour ago
British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'
June 28 (UPI) -- The British nonprofit River Action charged on Friday that E. coli bacteria levels in the Thames River are "alarmingly high" ahead of next week's Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races.
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
World News // 2 hours ago
Iranians vote to choose a new president but many expected to boycott poll
June 28 (UPI) -- Iranians were headed to the polls Friday in a snap presidential elections to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.
Yen falls to 161 against U.S. dollar; Japan replaces top currency diplomat
World News // 2 hours ago
Yen falls to 161 against U.S. dollar; Japan replaces top currency diplomat
June 28 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen continued its fall on Friday, stumbling to a new 38-year low against the U.S. dollar of 161, leaving Tokyo leaders searching for answers on how to stabilize their currency.
South Korea rejects North Korean multiple-warhead missile test claim as 'deception'
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea rejects North Korean multiple-warhead missile test claim as 'deception'
SEOUL, June 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's military dismissed Pyongyang's claim that it successfully launched a multiple-warhead missile, providing video evidence Friday of a mid-air explosion.
Canopy collapses at Indian airport, killing 1 and injuring several others
World News // 7 hours ago
Canopy collapses at Indian airport, killing 1 and injuring several others
June 28 (UPI) -- Heavy rain caused a section of the canopy at Delhi's airport to collapse Friday morning, killing one person, injuring several others and temporarily suspending all fight departures from the terminal, officials said.
Qatari developer launches major beachside tourism project
World News // 13 hours ago
Qatari developer launches major beachside tourism project
June 27 (UPI) -- Qatari municipal and private sector leaders on Thursday announced the launch of a major tourism project aimed at diversifying the country's economy and attracting more foreign investment.
Defense Department, USAID launch joint review of maritime Gaza aid delivered by U.S. pier
World News // 18 hours ago
Defense Department, USAID launch joint review of maritime Gaza aid delivered by U.S. pier
June 27 (UPI) -- Inspectors general offices of the Defense Department and U.S. Agency for International Development announced Thursday they are jointly reviewing Gaza maritime aid delivery via the pier built by the U.S. military.
2 die as U.K. health officials investigate hundreds of E. coli cases nationwide
World News // 20 hours ago
2 die as U.K. health officials investigate hundreds of E. coli cases nationwide
June 27 (UPI) -- British officials said on Thursday that two people have died from E. coli as they investigate 276 confirmed cases from a recent outbreak.
Britain's Met Police investigating 7 officers over election-timing bets
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain's Met Police investigating 7 officers over election-timing bets
June 27 (UPI) -- Britain's Met Police said Thursday that seven of its officers were being investigated over allegations they placed bets on the timing of the country's general election next week -- before it was called by Prime Minister
Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case
World News // 1 day ago
Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case
June 27 (UPI) -- Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, urged the international journalism community Thursday to use Freedom of Information requests to obtain details from the U.S. government surrounding Assange's espionage prosecution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
Judge sets University of Idaho murder trial for next June
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
U.S. deploys amphibious assault ship to Mediterranean amid Hezbollah conflict
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Walgreens to close 'underperforming' U.S. stores
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Oklahoma to execute Richard Rojem Jr. for 1984 murder of 7-year-old step daughter
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Evacuation order lifted for Chicago suburb hours after train derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement