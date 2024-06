Princess Anne was released from the hospital Friday after sustaining a head injury this week. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Princess Anne was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol and returned home to her Gloucestershire estate after several days under observation, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The British royal, who was treated and observed for a minor head injury this week, is not expected to return to her public duties until doctors have cleared her. It was not clear when that may come. Advertisement

Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III, was injured Sunday at her estate while on a walk near horses. It was speculated she was injured by a horse. Her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and daughter, Zara Tindall, visited her bedside during her recovery.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay," Laurence said in a statement Friday.

Anne was expected to participate in a state visit by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako this week but missed those festivities because of her injuries.

The princess is a longtime equestrian who competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her footsteps and won an Olympic silver medal in team eventing at London's 2012 Olympics.