Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2024 / 8:11 AM

Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case

By Paul Godfrey
Stella Assange, wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, flanked by members of the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group, urged journalists covering a press briefing in Canberra to lodge FOI requests with the U.S. government to get to the truth about her husband's case. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE
Stella Assange, wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, flanked by members of the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group, urged journalists covering a press briefing in Canberra to lodge FOI requests with the U.S. government to get to the truth about her husband's case. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, urged the international journalism community Thursday to use Freedom of Information requests to obtain details from the U.S. government surrounding Assange's espionage prosecution as his plea deal prohibits him from doing so himself.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra hosted by the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group, Stella Assange directly appealed to press present to continue digging to get to the bottom of the way the United States dealt with her husband's case.

Advertisement

Responding to a question about whether Julian Assange would be telling his story and whether any book deals were in the works, Stella Assange questioned the restrictions placed on Assange by the terms of the plea agreement under which the case was brought to a close.

"Julian isn't allowed to request freedom of information, make information requests to the U.S. government. But you can and I encourage you to. Why would they want him not to do that? So please do," she said.

Advertisement

She suggested this week's breakthrough that saw Julian Assange a free man after being sentenced to time served -- 62 months in London's Belmarsh Prison -- was because he had in May been granted permission by the High Court to appeal his extradition to the United States on grounds that, as an Australian, it was unclear whether he would be able to rely on a First Amendment defense.

"If Julian pleaded guilty in federal court in Saipan, it's because he was pleading guilty to committing journalism," Stella Assange said.

"This case criminalizes journalism -- journalistic activity, standard journalistic activity of news gathering, and publishing. And so this is the reality of this prosecution. The case should never have been brought."

She batted away questions about what Julian Assange would do if he had access to classified documents again in the future or whether there would be a WikiLeaks 2.0 "soliciting information from Russian hackers and other international figures," a reference to the leaking in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election of tens of thousands of emails stolen from the accounts of the Democratic National Committee and Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton's campaign manager John Podesta.

Advertisement

Stella Assange insisted her husband was the most principled man she knew and that he would always "defend human rights and speak out against injustice" and that now that he was free, he could choose how he did that.

The Assange team also revealed more details of the plea bargain Julian Assange signed with the U.S. Justice Department confirming that it required him to destroy any information still in his possession that was U.S.-related that was unpublished, or in possession of WikiLeaks affiliates.

His U.S. Counsel Barry Pollack said Julian Assange had complied with the order and issued an instruction to the editor of WikiLeaks to destroy any leftover material that had not been published.

However, he pushed back on comments by U.S. State Department spokesman Mathew Miller claiming Julian Assange's leaks, unredacted, of classified State Department cables and military files had "put the lives of our partners, our allies, and our diplomats at risk, especially those who work in dangerous places like Afghanistan and Iraq."

Miller said those put in danger included opposition leaders and human rights activists around the world.

Pollack said the U.S. federal judge who heard the case in Saipan on Wednesday had stated in court that there was no evidence anyone had come to any harm as a result of Julian Assange's actions.

Advertisement

Julian Assange's team also confirmed they planned to shift the emphasis of their campaign to trying to secure a presidential pardon with his U.S. counsel Barry Pollack saying that he expected public and political pressure would again gather steam and while it would likely "take some time" and that "this or a future president would have the wisdom the pardon him.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kenyan protesters to march on President William Ruto's residence despite tax bill reversal
World News // 41 minutes ago
Kenyan protesters to march on President William Ruto's residence despite tax bill reversal
June 27 (UPI) -- Protesters in Kenya plan to move ahead with a planned march on President William Ruto's official residence Thursday despite his decision to overturn a tax bill that prompted the demonstrations that turned deadly.
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully conducted a multiple-warhead missile test, state media reported Thursday, one day after South Korea said the North's latest missile launch ended in failure.
Bolivian military coup thwarted
World News // 12 hours ago
Bolivian military coup thwarted
June 26 (UPI) -- Late Wednesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce announced an attempted military coup by a recently dismissed general had failed.
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
World News // 12 hours ago
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
June 26 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest court voted Tuesday to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use after nearly 10 years of deliberating, but more decisions still need to be made.
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
World News // 15 hours ago
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
June 26 (UPI) -- Kenyan President William Ruto said he'll withdraw a controversial tax bill a day after police shot and killed 22 tax protesters who stormed the nation's Parliament building.
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
World News // 16 hours ago
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday an agreement was reached in the alleged embezzlement of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign investment fund known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
World News // 19 hours ago
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
June 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
World News // 22 hours ago
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
June 26 (UPI) -- The center-left European Union bloc Tuesday nominated three people for top European Commission positions. Negotiators nominated Ursula von der Leyen, Portugal's António Costa, and Estonia's Kaja Kallas.
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
World News // 23 hours ago
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
June 26 (UPI) -- Four men were released on bail Tuesday after British authorities arrested them the day before for entering the constituency home grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Northallerton, North Yorkshire Police said.
Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight
World News // 23 hours ago
Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight
June 26 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived home in Australia on Wednesday a free man after earlier admitting to breaking U.S. espionage law in a federal court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement