Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2024 / 3:41 AM

North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea successfully tested its multiple-warhead missile capability, state media said Thursday. One day earlier, South Korea's military said that the North had conducted a failed launch of a suspected hypersonic missile. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea successfully tested its multiple-warhead missile capability, state media said Thursday. One day earlier, South Korea's military said that the North had conducted a failed launch of a suspected hypersonic missile. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully conducted its first multiple-warhead missile test, state media reported Thursday, one day after South Korea said the North's latest missile launch ended in failure.

"The DPRK Missile Administration successfully conducted the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads [on Wednesday]," Korean Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

"The test was carried out by use of the first-stage engine of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile within a 170-200 km (105-125 mile) radius, which is favorable for ensuring maximum safety and measuring the flight characteristics of individual mobile warheads," the KCNA report said.

The North said the test "aimed at securing the MIRV capability," referring to multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, which permit a single missile to deliver multiple warheads to different targets.

Related

The weapons are "much more difficult to defend against than traditional missiles," according to The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

Advertisement

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that a suspected hypersonic missile launched by North Korea appeared to explode in mid-air off the country's east coast after flying for approximately 155 miles.

A JCS official added that more smoke than usual emanated from the missile, suggesting the possibility of combustion issues.

Multiple-warhead missile technology was on a wish list of weapons that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laid out at a party congress in January 2021, alongside nuclear-powered submarines, submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, "ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons" and military satellites.

Wednesday's test successfully sent warheads to three separate targets, KCNA said.

"The effectiveness of a decoy separated from the missile was also verified by anti-air radar," it added.

The launch comes amid mounting international concerns over a mutual defense treaty signed by North Korea and Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang last week.

On Thursday, South Korea, the United States and Japan kicked off their first trilateral multi-domain military exercise, Freedom Edge, as the allies look to deepen security cooperation against threats from North Korea.

The three-day exercise mobilized warships and aircraft including the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, South Korea's ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong destroyer and Japan's JS Ise helicopter destroyer, the JCS said in a press release. Freedom Edge is being held in international waters south of South Korea's Jeju Island.

Advertisement

Staging regular trilateral multi-domain exercises was agreed upon by U.S. President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their Camp David summit in August.

North Korea also sent trash-filled balloons over the border with the South for a third day in a row, the JCS said Thursday, continuing back-and-forth provocations that have raised tensions near the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

The North launched more than 180 balloons carrying scrap paper overnight, the JCS said in a message to reporters, with around 70 landing in Seoul and the northern part of neighboring Gyeonggi Province.

The launch marked the seventh time in the last month that North Korea has sent balloons filled with debris and even excrement, according to South Korean officials. On Wednesday, the North's balloons prompted Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, to shut down its runways for three hours in the early hours of the morning.

Seoul briefly resumed anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts at the border earlier this month in response to the launches and the JCS has said it was prepared to begin the transmissions again at any time.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Bolivian military coup thwarted
World News // 9 hours ago
Bolivian military coup thwarted
June 26 (UPI) -- Late Wednesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce announced an attempted military coup by a recently dismissed general had failed.
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
World News // 9 hours ago
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
June 26 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest court voted Tuesday to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use after nearly 10 years of deliberating, but more decisions still need to be made.
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
World News // 12 hours ago
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
June 26 (UPI) -- Kenyan President William Ruto said he'll withdraw a controversial tax bill a day after police shot and killed 22 tax protesters who stormed the nation's Parliament building.
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
World News // 13 hours ago
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday an agreement was reached in the alleged embezzlement of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign investment fund known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
World News // 16 hours ago
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
June 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
World News // 19 hours ago
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
June 26 (UPI) -- The center-left European Union bloc Tuesday nominated three people for top European Commission positions. Negotiators nominated Ursula von der Leyen, Portugal's António Costa, and Estonia's Kaja Kallas.
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
World News // 20 hours ago
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
June 26 (UPI) -- Four men were released on bail Tuesday after British authorities arrested them the day before for entering the constituency home grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Northallerton, North Yorkshire Police said.
Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight
World News // 20 hours ago
Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight
June 26 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived home in Australia on Wednesday a free man after earlier admitting to breaking U.S. espionage law in a federal court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.
Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia
June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges opened Wednesday in Yekaterinburg, 1,000 miles east of Moscow, 14 months after he was arrested while on assignment for the Wall Street Journal.
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for a 41-year-old American woman who went missing while in the Caribbean nation last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement