Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2024 / 1:49 PM

2 die as U.K. health officials investigate hundreds of E. coli cases nationwide

By Clyde Hughes
A digitally-colorized scanning electron micrograph depicts numbers of Escherichia coli, or E. coli, the rod-shaped bacteria, which were grown in a culture. UK health officials currently are investigating an outbreak of the STEC 0145 strain of E. coli. File Photo by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
A digitally-colorized scanning electron micrograph depicts numbers of Escherichia coli, or E. coli, the rod-shaped bacteria, which were grown in a culture. UK health officials currently are investigating an outbreak of the STEC 0145 strain of E. coli. File Photo by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

June 27 (UPI) -- British officials said on Thursday that two people have died from E. coli as they investigate 276 confirmed cases from a recent outbreak.

Officials said 182 of those cases with the E. coli strain of STEC 0145 have been documented in England, with another 58 in Scotland, 31 in Wales and four in Northern Ireland. Officials said all of the cases involved people who started developing symptoms before June 4.

Advertisement

"Although case-reporting rates are declining, we expect to see more cases linked to this outbreak as further samples are referred to us from NHS laboratories and whole genome sequencing is conducted," a statement from the British Health Security Agency said.

The agency said two people from England have died in the past 28 days connected with the outbreak. Both individuals who died in May had underlying medical conditions, but officials did not elaborate further on those factors.

Related

"Symptoms of infections with STEC include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever," Amy Douglas, the incident director of the agency, said. "While diarrhea and vomiting can have a range of causes, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of infecting others."

Advertisement

Douglas said the best steps include washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water and disinfecting surfaces. She said people who are not feeling well should avoid preparing food for others or traveling to a setting where they will be near multiple people.

The current E. coli outbreak is believed to be caused by salad leaves on supermarket sandwiches. Several food makers have removed suspected products from their shelves as a precautionary measure.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents with the agency, said the actions were voluntary, and it helped them to narrow down possible causes.

"This remains a complex investigation and we continue to work with the relevant businesses and local authorities to ensure necessary steps are being taken to protect consumers," Whitby said in a statement.

"Although we are confident in the likely source of the outbreak being linked to lettuce, work continues to confirm this and identify the root cause of the outbreak with the growers, suppliers and manufacturers so that actions can be taken to prevent a re-occurrence."

Latest Headlines

Britain's Met Police investigating 7 officers over election-timing bets
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain's Met Police investigating 7 officers over election-timing bets
June 27 (UPI) -- Britain's Met Police said Thursday that seven of its officers were being investigated over allegations they placed bets on the timing of the country's general election next week -- before it was called by Prime Minister
Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case
World News // 5 hours ago
Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case
June 27 (UPI) -- Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, urged the international journalism community Thursday to use Freedom of Information requests to obtain details from the U.S. government surrounding Assange's espionage prosecution.
Kenyan protesters to march on President William Ruto's residence despite tax bill reversal
World News // 6 hours ago
Kenyan protesters to march on President William Ruto's residence despite tax bill reversal
June 27 (UPI) -- Protesters in Kenya plan to move ahead with a planned march on President William Ruto's official residence Thursday despite his decision to overturn a tax bill that prompted the demonstrations that turned deadly.
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully conducted a multiple-warhead missile test, state media reported Thursday, one day after South Korea said the North's latest missile launch ended in failure.
Bolivian military coup thwarted
World News // 18 hours ago
Bolivian military coup thwarted
June 26 (UPI) -- Late Wednesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce announced an attempted military coup by a recently dismissed general had failed.
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
World News // 18 hours ago
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
June 26 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest court voted Tuesday to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use after nearly 10 years of deliberating, but more decisions still need to be made.
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
World News // 21 hours ago
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
June 26 (UPI) -- Kenyan President William Ruto said he'll withdraw a controversial tax bill a day after police shot and killed 22 tax protesters who stormed the nation's Parliament building.
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
World News // 22 hours ago
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday an agreement was reached in the alleged embezzlement of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign investment fund known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
World News // 1 day ago
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
June 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
World News // 1 day ago
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
June 26 (UPI) -- The center-left European Union bloc Tuesday nominated three people for top European Commission positions. Negotiators nominated Ursula von der Leyen, Portugal's António Costa, and Estonia's Kaja Kallas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement