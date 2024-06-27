Defense Department, USAID launch joint review of maritime Gaza aid delivered by U.S. pier

1 of 6 | The Defense Department and U.S. Agency for International Development offices of inspector general said Thursday they are beginning a joint review of Gaza maritime corridor aid delivery efforts. Aid trucks pictured crossing the Trident Pier before entering Gaza May 17, 2024. File Photo by U.S. Army/UPI | License Photo

The independent review comes as multiple efforts have failed to deliver adequate humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza.

Inspectors general from each agency will assess the effectiveness of DoD's efforts with maritime delivery of Gaza aid using the pier and review key aspects of the humanitarian mission shared with USAID.

The United Nations World Food Program, the key agency used by USAID to deliver Gaza aid, has paused distribution of aid from the pier for two weeks.

USAID's OIG said the review will assess the handover of aid from the DoD-controlled maritime pier to the WFP.

"The agreements between the DoD and USAID establish roles and responsibilities that help enable U.S. humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza through the maritime corridor," said DoD Inspector General Robert P. Storch in a statement. "Given this, the DoD OIG and USAID OIG are working together to address the challenges associated with this mission."

The USAID OIG review will use a phased approach to assess its role in delivery of the aid.

"Congress and the American people can rely on USAID OIG to conduct independent and aggressive oversight of USAID-funded humanitarian assistance programming in Gaza," said USAID Inspector General Paul K. Martin in a statement. "This initial review, in coordination with DoD OIG, will provide timely insight and transparency over the delivery of assistance via the maritime corridor."

On Friday the U.S. military said more than 650 tons of supplies were brought into Gaza by sea over a 24-hour period after the pier was put back in place following repairs.

The military said it was the biggest amount of aid in a single day since the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operation via the pier began May 17.

The review of aid delivery is coming as the United Nations and other international organizations warn that Gaza continues to be at risk of famine as aid groups struggle to deliver food.