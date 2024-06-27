Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2024 / 3:29 PM

Defense Department, USAID launch joint review of maritime Gaza aid delivered by U.S. pier

By Doug Cunningham
The Defense Department and U.S. Agency for International Development offices of inspector general said Thursday they are beginning a joint review of Gaza maritime corridor aid delivery efforts. Aid trucks pictured crossing the Trident Pier before entering Gaza May 17, 2024. File Photo by U.S. Army/UPI
1 of 6 | The Defense Department and U.S. Agency for International Development offices of inspector general said Thursday they are beginning a joint review of Gaza maritime corridor aid delivery efforts. Aid trucks pictured crossing the Trident Pier before entering Gaza May 17, 2024. File Photo by U.S. Army/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Inspectors general offices of the Defense Department and U.S. Agency for International Development announced Thursday they are jointly reviewing Gaza maritime aid delivery via the pier built by the U.S. military.

The independent review comes as multiple efforts have failed to deliver adequate humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza.

Advertisement

Inspectors general from each agency will assess the effectiveness of DoD's efforts with maritime delivery of Gaza aid using the pier and review key aspects of the humanitarian mission shared with USAID.

The United Nations World Food Program, the key agency used by USAID to deliver Gaza aid, has paused distribution of aid from the pier for two weeks.

Related

USAID's OIG said the review will assess the handover of aid from the DoD-controlled maritime pier to the WFP.

"The agreements between the DoD and USAID establish roles and responsibilities that help enable U.S. humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza through the maritime corridor," said DoD Inspector General Robert P. Storch in a statement. "Given this, the DoD OIG and USAID OIG are working together to address the challenges associated with this mission."

The USAID OIG review will use a phased approach to assess its role in delivery of the aid.

Advertisement

"Congress and the American people can rely on USAID OIG to conduct independent and aggressive oversight of USAID-funded humanitarian assistance programming in Gaza," said USAID Inspector General Paul K. Martin in a statement. "This initial review, in coordination with DoD OIG, will provide timely insight and transparency over the delivery of assistance via the maritime corridor."

On Friday the U.S. military said more than 650 tons of supplies were brought into Gaza by sea over a 24-hour period after the pier was put back in place following repairs.

The military said it was the biggest amount of aid in a single day since the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operation via the pier began May 17.

The review of aid delivery is coming as the United Nations and other international organizations warn that Gaza continues to be at risk of famine as aid groups struggle to deliver food.

Latest Headlines

2 die as U.K. health officials investigate hundreds of E. coli cases nationwide
World News // 2 hours ago
2 die as U.K. health officials investigate hundreds of E. coli cases nationwide
June 27 (UPI) -- British officials said on Thursday that two people have died from E. coli as they investigate 276 confirmed cases from a recent outbreak.
Britain's Met Police investigating 7 officers over election-timing bets
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain's Met Police investigating 7 officers over election-timing bets
June 27 (UPI) -- Britain's Met Police said Thursday that seven of its officers were being investigated over allegations they placed bets on the timing of the country's general election next week -- before it was called by Prime Minister
Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case
World News // 7 hours ago
Stella Assange calls on journalists to use FOI system to obtain details on WikiLeaks case
June 27 (UPI) -- Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, urged the international journalism community Thursday to use Freedom of Information requests to obtain details from the U.S. government surrounding Assange's espionage prosecution.
Kenyan protesters to march on President William Ruto's residence despite tax bill reversal
World News // 8 hours ago
Kenyan protesters to march on President William Ruto's residence despite tax bill reversal
June 27 (UPI) -- Protesters in Kenya plan to move ahead with a planned march on President William Ruto's official residence Thursday despite his decision to overturn a tax bill that prompted the demonstrations that turned deadly.
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea claims first successful test of multiple-warhead missile
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully conducted a multiple-warhead missile test, state media reported Thursday, one day after South Korea said the North's latest missile launch ended in failure.
Bolivian military coup thwarted
World News // 20 hours ago
Bolivian military coup thwarted
June 26 (UPI) -- Late Wednesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce announced an attempted military coup by a recently dismissed general had failed.
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
World News // 19 hours ago
Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana
June 26 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest court voted Tuesday to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use after nearly 10 years of deliberating, but more decisions still need to be made.
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
World News // 22 hours ago
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
June 26 (UPI) -- Kenyan President William Ruto said he'll withdraw a controversial tax bill a day after police shot and killed 22 tax protesters who stormed the nation's Parliament building.
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
World News // 1 day ago
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday an agreement was reached in the alleged embezzlement of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign investment fund known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
World News // 1 day ago
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
June 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
N.J. mom charged with murdering her 2 toddlers
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian hacker indicted for aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Advancements in DNA tech lead to arrest in 30-year-old double murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement