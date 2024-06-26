Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests

1 of 3 | Kenyan President William Ruto withdrew a controversial tax bill that triggered a storming of the Parliament building and other violence that resulted in 22 being shot and killed by police. Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Kenyan President William Ruto said he'll withdraw a controversial tax bill a day after police shot and killed 22 protesters who stormed the nation's Parliament building. The protest in Nairobi erupted just minutes after the nation's lawmakers passed the measure, which prompted police to shoot into the angry crowd.

"Listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this finance bill 2024, I concede," Ruto said Wednesday during a news conference.

Ruto said he won't sign the finance bill and instead will withdraw it.

He said the people's "widespread expression of dissatisfaction" led to shooting deaths, other violence and destruction.

The proposed measure would have raised taxes in a nation in which many people already are struggling to pay bills and feed their families.

The tax measure would have raised the cost of living, the prospect of which triggered a month of protests and violence that injured more than 200 Kenyans before Tuesday's police shooting.

Among items that would have been taxed are imported eggs and hospital equipment.

On Tuesday, thousands of angry Kenyans set fire to the Parliament building, demanded Ruto resign and threatened to take over his residence.

Ruto ordered the nation's military to regain control of the Parliament building and said a "group of organized criminals"took control of the protests.

During a televised speech Tuesday, Ruto called the protesters "criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters" and said the government will "ensure that a situation of this nature will not recur again at whatever cost."

Ruto's 2022 election opponent, Raila Odinga, in a statement called on Ruto to de-escalate the tension.

"Kenya cannot afford to kill its children just because the children are asking for food, jobs and a listening ear," Odinga said.

Many protesters said the government abducted up to 50 people prior to the storming of the Parliament building.

Several took to social media to raise awareness of people missing and possibly abducted by police and government forces.

The president of the Law Society of Kenya, Faith Odhiambo, said the missing were vocal opponents to the controversial tax bill and were threatened, trailed and monitored while communicating with others.

Ruto said the missing were in police custody and had been processed and released.

However, Odhiambo said many are still missing.