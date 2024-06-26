Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 26, 2024 / 8:06 PM

Brazilian Supreme Court votes to decriminalize personal use of marijuana

By Chris Benson
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks in Sept. 2023 at the UN General Assembly 78th session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. But the idea of legalization is likely to stay in the hands of Brazil’s legislative process as the country’s current president, a Worker’s Party member on his second stint in the presidency, has remained largely mum on the issue. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 3 | Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks in Sept. 2023 at the UN General Assembly 78th session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. But the idea of legalization is likely to stay in the hands of Brazil’s legislative process as the country’s current president, a Worker’s Party member on his second stint in the presidency, has remained largely mum on the issue. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Brazil's highest court voted Tuesday to decriminalize the possession of marijuana for personal use after nearly 10 years of deliberating, but more decisions still need to be made.

The 11-person Brazilian Supreme Court, which began its deliberation on cannabis decriminalization in 2015, decriminalized use of the plant for up to 40 grams.

Advertisement

"The position is clear that no user of any drug can be considered a criminal," Justice Dias Toffoli, the sixth judge, said as reported by multiple news outlets.

Tuesday's ruling attempts to make clearer a vague 2006 federal law aimed at reducing the country's high prison population in Brazil, which left open for interpretation what defines drug trafficking versus personal use as it was suggested that most "drug trafficking" arrests in Brazil are people carrying small quantities quite possibly intended only for personal use.

Advertisement

Neighboring Argentina decriminalized personal use in 2009 in a regional trend that included the likes of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, while Uruguay fully legalized in 2013. Meanwhile, Brazil still has restrictive medical cannabis use policies.

But while it still technically remains illegal, it has yet to be determined what constitutes "personal use" in a decision the supreme court judge's could make as early as Wednesday as the Congress works on tightening laws on drugs which have the possibility to conflict with the Supreme Court's Tuesday ruling.

"Let it be clear to the entire population that marijuana consumption continues to be considered illicit because this is the will of the legislature," Supreme Court President Justice Luís Roberto Barros clarified Tuesday, stating his belief that legalization is not within the Supreme Court's purview but should instead be addressed by Brazil's Congress.

Drug trafficking crimes make up 28% of Brazil's prison population, representing more people in jail for "trafficking" than for any other crime. After the United States and China, Brazil has the world's third-highest prison population.

"An advance in drug policy in Brazil! This is a public health issue, not safety and incarceration!" Chico Alencar, a Brazilian lawmaker, posted on X Tuesday after the ruling.

Advertisement

It took a local Brazilian judge in 2018 to rule that the parents of a 4-year old child who suffered from cerebral palsy and West Syndrome could grow enough marijuana to produce medicine from the plant to help their child with needed medical treatments.

Judge Antonio Jose Pecego, a criminal court jurist in Uberlandia, the second largest municipality in the state of Minas Gerais in southeastern Brazil, justified the decision at the time by characterizing it as a protection of the rights to life, dignity and health.

However, on Tuesday, the country's Senate president was critical of the supreme court ruling, claiming that the justice's were "overstepping the authority" of the Brazilian Congress.

"I disagree with the Supreme Court's decision," Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, 47, a Socialist Democratic Party member, told reporters in the country's capital, Brasilia. "There is a logic that, in my opinion, cannot be overturned by a court decision that decriminalizes a certain narcotic substance, encroaching on the legislative authority that belongs to Congress."

The country's former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, a Socialist Democratic Party member, in 2009 joined the ex-presidents of Mexico and Colombia calling for marijuana decriminalization for personal use and a change in tactics on the so-called "war on drugs," Cardoso, now 93, saying at the time, "You have to start somewhere."

Advertisement

"There is an appropriate path for this discussion to move forward and that is the legislative process," Pacheco said about the process of establishing the South American nations' drug policy. "It is something that, obviously, arouses broad discussion and it is a subject of preoccupation for Congress."

And the idea of legalization is likely to stay in the hands of Brazil's legislative process as the country's current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a Worker's Party member on his second stint in the presidency, has remained largely mum on the issue.

Previously, Lula da Silva, 78, had said his administration would be "prepared with society and allies and delivered on the date set by the Superior Electoral Court."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bolivian military coup thwarted
World News // 2 hours ago
Bolivian military coup thwarted
June 26 (UPI) -- Late Wednesday, Bolivian President Luis Arce announced an attempted military coup by a recently dismissed general had failed.
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Kenyan president withdraws controversial tax bill that sparked deadly protests
June 26 (UPI) -- Kenyan President William Ruto said he'll withdraw a controversial tax bill a day after police shot and killed 22 tax protesters who stormed the nation's Parliament building.
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
World News // 6 hours ago
DOJ recovers $100 million civil forfeiture in 1MDB scheme
June 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Wednesday an agreement was reached in the alleged embezzlement of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign investment fund known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
World News // 9 hours ago
Yen falls to 37-year low of 160 against U.S. dollar
June 26 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen fell below 160 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, its lowest point in more than 37 years as Tokyo scrambled to determine what appropriate intervention measures to take.
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
World News // 12 hours ago
Centrist EU bloc nominates three people for top European Commission jobs
June 26 (UPI) -- The center-left European Union bloc Tuesday nominated three people for top European Commission positions. Negotiators nominated Ursula von der Leyen, Portugal's António Costa, and Estonia's Kaja Kallas.
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
World News // 12 hours ago
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
June 26 (UPI) -- Four men were released on bail Tuesday after British authorities arrested them the day before for entering the constituency home grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Northallerton, North Yorkshire Police said.
Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight
World News // 12 hours ago
Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight
June 26 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived home in Australia on Wednesday a free man after earlier admitting to breaking U.S. espionage law in a federal court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.
Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia
World News // 15 hours ago
Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia
June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges opened Wednesday in Yekaterinburg, 1,000 miles east of Moscow, 14 months after he was arrested while on assignment for the Wall Street Journal.
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
World News // 17 hours ago
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for a 41-year-old American woman who went missing while in the Caribbean nation last week.
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
World News // 17 hours ago
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 26 (UPI) -- North Korea test-fired a suspected hypersonic missile on Wednesday morning, but it appeared to explode in mid-flight, South Korea's military said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Alleged July 4th mass murderer called 'evil and manipulative' after plea deal rejection
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
Texas to execute convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzalez despite numerous appeals
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Biden Inflation Reduction Act temporarily lowers Medicare costs for 64 drugs
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
Federal judge rejects Visa, Mastercard swipe fee settlement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement