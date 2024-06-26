Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 26, 2024 / 6:20 AM

Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia

By Paul Godfrey
The Russian trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges opened Wednesday in Yekaterinburg more than 14 months after he was arrested there while on a reporting assignment for the Wall Street Journal. He was brought 1,000 miles to the Urals city from Moscow where he was being held in the capital's Lefortovo prison. Photo by EPA-EFE
The Russian trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges opened Wednesday in Yekaterinburg more than 14 months after he was arrested there while on a reporting assignment for the Wall Street Journal. He was brought 1,000 miles to the Urals city from Moscow where he was being held in the capital's Lefortovo prison. Photo by EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges opened Wednesday in Yekaterinburg, 1,000 miles east of Moscow, 14 months after he was arrested while on a reporting assignment for the Wall Street Journal.

He is accused of gathering classified information for the CIA on a Russian tank manufacturer near Yekaterinburg -- allegations the WSJ and the White House strongly reject -- and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if, as expected, he is convicted.

Advertisement

The trial is being held behind closed doors but journalists allowed in to the Sverdlovsk Regional Courthouse before the proceeding got underway reported the 32-year-old appeared to be in good spirits.

Gershkovich who was inside a glass and metal cage where defendants are tried, dubbed "the aquarium" in Russia's court system, smiled but made no comment.

Related

A Federal Security Service indictment alleges he was acting "under instructions from the CIA" and "using painstaking conspiratorial methods," to collect secret information" about defense contractor Uralvagonzavod in Yekaterinburg.

The trial which is expected to take several months was later adjourned through Aug. 13., according to court officials.

Advertisement

Only his defense lawyers are permitted in court for the trial and he has had limited consular access while in detention.

Deborah Ball, deputy world coverage chief of the WSJ which claims the Kremlin is "stockpiling Americans" as currency to exchange for Russians imprisoned in the West, condemned the trial as a sham.

"This is a bogus process. It's outrageous and outlandish. Evan will not enjoy any of the due process that we would expect in any Western court. It will be closed door. It will be secret," Ball said. "Russia's acquittal rate is less than 1%. We don't expect any chance of him being acquitted."

The Guardian's Russia reporter Pjotr Sauer who is a friend of Gershkovich, told CNN, "Evan is just an honest journalist," and emphasized that Russian authorities have not presented any evidence against him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview aired in February that he would be open to a prisoner swap that could include releasing Gershkovich.

He said "special services are in contact with one another" and that he believed "an agreement can be reached."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week confirmed that "such interaction does exist" but that Moscow would not be commenting further due to the delicacy of the negotiations.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
World News // 3 hours ago
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for a 41-year-old American woman who went missing while in the Caribbean nation last week.
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
World News // 3 hours ago
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 26 (UPI) -- North Korea test-fired a suspected hypersonic missile on Wednesday morning, but it appeared to explode in mid-flight, South Korea's military said.
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean civil society organizations filed a series of charges leveled against top Israeli government officials, including Israel's president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
World News // 23 hours ago
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
June 25 (UPI) -- Julian Assange pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single espionage conspiracy charge inside a courtroom in the U.S. Mariana Islands to become a free man following a 14-year legal battle. Assange will return home to Australia.
U.S. targets alleged global 'covert network' funding used for Iran's paramilitary groups
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. targets alleged global 'covert network' funding used for Iran's paramilitary groups
June 25 (UPI) -- Dozens of sanctions were issued to those the U.S. claims is part of a "covert network" to gain illegal access to the global financial system in alleged "systemic money laundering" to back Iranian paramilitary groups
Japan's emperor in Britain on first official visit as head of state
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan's emperor in Britain on first official visit as head of state
June 25 (UPI) -- The emperor and empress of Japan are in Britain for a long-awaited state visit that was originally dated to take place four years ago.
Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti as part of international peacekeeping mission
World News // 15 hours ago
Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti as part of international peacekeeping mission
June 25 (UPI) -- Kenyan military forces, operating as part of a multinational security mission, arrived Tuesday in Haiti with "strong support" from the U.S. for its peacekeeping mission as rampant, deadly gang violence grips the nation.
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
World News // 19 hours ago
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
June 25 (UPI) -- Human rights groups said at least five people were shot and killed amid protests in the capital city of Nairobi that left portions of Kenya's parliament building on fire Tuesday.
ICC issues warrants for top Russian military officials over alleged Ukraine war crimes
World News // 19 hours ago
ICC issues warrants for top Russian military officials over alleged Ukraine war crimes
June 25 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court issued Monday arrest warrants against two top Russian security officials for alleged war crimes in the country's ongoing battle in Ukraine in eastern Europe. 
European Commission says Microsoft Teams bundle violates antitrust rules
World News // 21 hours ago
European Commission says Microsoft Teams bundle violates antitrust rules
June 25 (UPI) -- The European Commission told Microsoft on Tuesday it has not done enough to decouple its Teams collaboration tool from Microsoft Office and 365 to foster third-party competition, violating the EU's antitrust rules.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement