Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman

June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for a 41-year-old American woman who went missing while in the Caribbean nation last week. Taylor Casey of Chicago, Ill., was last seen June 19 in the area of Paradise Island, which is located just off shore of Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, according to a Royal Bahamas Police Force missing poster. Advertisement

Her family in a statement said Taylor was attending the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat located on Paradise Island when she disappeared.

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat confirmed in a statement that Casey was a participant in its yoga certification program and that it had asked the police to investigate after she did not attend class on Thursday.

"She was last seen at the retreat late on the evening of June 19th," it said.

"We urge anyone with information on Ms. Casey's whereabouts to contact the local police immediately."

Police issued its missing person poster for Casey on Friday, according to her family. Casey is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown, natural hair and brown eyes.

Her mother, Collette Seymore, said they are "deeply concerned" for her safety and well being.

"I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," Collette said.

"Taylor would never disappear like this."

The U.S. State Department in January updated its travel advisory for the Bahamas to urge Americans seeking to visit the country to "exercise increase caution" due to crime.

The Bahamas was listed as a level 2 on the State Department's four-level travel advisory scale.