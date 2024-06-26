Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 26, 2024 / 8:59 AM

Julian Assange arrives home in Australia a free man after 14-year legal fight

By Paul Godfrey
Julian Assange kisses his wife Stella Assange on Wednesday after stepping off a plane at Canberra Airport accompanied by his Australian and American legal counsel Jennifer Robinson (L) and Barry Pollack (R). Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE
Julian Assange kisses his wife Stella Assange on Wednesday after stepping off a plane at Canberra Airport accompanied by his Australian and American legal counsel Jennifer Robinson (L) and Barry Pollack (R). Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived home in Australia on Wednesday a free man after earlier pleading guilty to breaking U.S. espionage law in a federal court in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands.

The 52-year-old stepped off a private flight in Canberra just before 8 p.m. local time to applause, cheers and chants of "welcome home" from a waiting crowd of well-wishers as he was met by his wife, Stella Assange, father, and Australian officials.

Advertisement

"Touchdown! After enduring nearly 14 years of arbitrary detention in the U.K., five years of it in maximum security prison, for his groundbreaking publishing work with WikiLeaks, Julian Assange has arrived home on Australian soil," the media NGO wrote in a post on X.

Assange spoke on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese whose behind-the-scenes diplomacy is credited with persuading authorities in the United States and Britain to bring the case to a conclusion that satisfied all sides.

Advertisement

"Earlier tonight I was pleased to speak with Julian Assange to welcome him home to his family in Australia," Albanese told a news conference.

"As prime minister, I have been clear -- regardless of what you think of his activities, Mr. Assange's case had dragged on for too long. I have clearly and consistently -- at every opportunity and at every level -- advocated for Mr. Assange's case to be concluded.

"His arrival home ends a long-running legal process. I want to express my appreciation to the United States and the United Kingdom for their efforts in making this possible."

Australia's ABC News reported that Assange told Albanese that stepping onto Australian soil as a free man was a "surreal and happy moment" and that the prime minister had "saved his life."

Assange has yet to speak publicly but a defiant team Assange held a press conference in which his lawyers Barry Pollack and Jennifer Robinson, while welcoming the outcome, attacked what they said was the "unprecedented in a 100 years" use of the Espionage Act for the prosecution of a journalist or publisher that should never have been brought.

Thanking the Australian public for their support, Assange's South African-born wife told reporters her husband needed time to recuperate from all that he had been through and asked for privacy and space for the process to take place and to let their family be until he felt able to speak.

Advertisement

Stella Assange, who is also a lawyer, warned the prosecution set a dangerous precedent called on the global media to push against the criminalization of journalism but said she hoped her husband could one day receive a pardon.

"I hope journalists and editors and publishers everywhere realize the danger of the U.S. case against Julian that criminalizes, that has secured a conviction for, news gathering and publishing information that was true, that the public deserved to know," she told reporters.

"That precedent now can and will be used in the future against the rest of the press. So it is in the interest of all of the press to seek for this current state of affairs to change through reform of the Espionage Act. Through increased press protections, and yes, eventually when the time comes -- not today -- a pardon."

Assange's return to his native Australia brings to a close a 14-year legal fight over WikiLeaks' disclosure between 2009 and 2011 of more than 250,000 classified diplomatic cables and military files supplied by U.S. Army intelligence whistleblower Chelsea Manning that Washington said had compromised national security, put the lives of U.S. operatives at risk and caused major embarrassment.

Advertisement

He arrived from from the U.S. territory of Saipan where he admitted to a single count of conspiring with Chelsea Manning to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States as part of a plea bargain his legal team negotiated with the U.S. Justice Department.

Under the deal, U.S. District Court chief judge Ramona V. Manglona imposed a prison sentence that precisely matched the time Assange had already spent in Belmarsh prison and then told him he was free to go.

He flew into Saipan from London after being released on bail from Belmarsh High Security Prison on Monday where he had been held since April 2019 and from where he waged a five-year battle in Britain's courts against extradition to the United States.

The United States had wanted him returned to face trial on 18 counts under the Espionage Act of 2017 which could have seen him receive a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security federal prison.

Prior to that, he was holed up in the Ecuadoran Embassy in London for seven years after being granted political asylum which was later withdrawn.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
World News // 38 minutes ago
British police arrest four for entering PM Rishi Sunak's residency grounds
June 26 (UPI) -- Four men were released on bail Tuesday after British authorities arrested them the day before for entering the constituency home grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Northallerton, North Yorkshire Police said.
Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
Espionage trial of U.S. reporter Gershkovich gets underway in Russia
June 26 (UPI) -- The Russian trial of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges opened Wednesday in Yekaterinburg, 1,000 miles east of Moscow, 14 months after he was arrested while on assignment for the Wall Street Journal.
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
World News // 5 hours ago
Authorities in Bahamas search for missing Chicago woman
June 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Bahamas are searching for a 41-year-old American woman who went missing while in the Caribbean nation last week.
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
World News // 5 hours ago
Suspected North Korean hypersonic missile explodes in mid-flight, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 26 (UPI) -- North Korea test-fired a suspected hypersonic missile on Wednesday morning, but it appeared to explode in mid-flight, South Korea's military said.
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean lawsuit levels charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean civil society organizations filed a series of charges leveled against top Israeli government officials, including Israel's president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
World News // 1 day ago
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
June 25 (UPI) -- Julian Assange pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single espionage conspiracy charge inside a courtroom in the U.S. Mariana Islands to become a free man following a 14-year legal battle. Assange will return home to Australia.
U.S. targets alleged global 'covert network' funding used for Iran's paramilitary groups
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. targets alleged global 'covert network' funding used for Iran's paramilitary groups
June 25 (UPI) -- Dozens of sanctions were issued to those the U.S. claims is part of a "covert network" to gain illegal access to the global financial system in alleged "systemic money laundering" to back Iranian paramilitary groups
Japan's emperor in Britain on first official visit as head of state
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan's emperor in Britain on first official visit as head of state
June 25 (UPI) -- The emperor and empress of Japan are in Britain for a long-awaited state visit that was originally dated to take place four years ago.
Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti as part of international peacekeeping mission
World News // 16 hours ago
Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti as part of international peacekeeping mission
June 25 (UPI) -- Kenyan military forces, operating as part of a multinational security mission, arrived Tuesday in Haiti with "strong support" from the U.S. for its peacekeeping mission as rampant, deadly gang violence grips the nation.
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
World News // 21 hours ago
At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill
June 25 (UPI) -- Human rights groups said at least five people were shot and killed amid protests in the capital city of Nairobi that left portions of Kenya's parliament building on fire Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
Entire Bakersfield Hells Angels chapter arrested
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 5 dead, 13-year-old critically injured
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Oklahoma Supreme Court says public funding for religious school unconstitutional
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Julian Assange pleads guilty to espionage charge, ending 14-year legal battle
Surgeon general declares firearm violence a public health crisis
Surgeon general declares firearm violence a public health crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement