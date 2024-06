Police arrested four people who entered British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency residence on Tuesday. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Four men were released on bail Wednesday after British authorities arrested them the day before for entering the constituency home grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Northallerton, North Yorkshire Police said. Authorities did not name the individuals but described them as a 52-year-old from London, a 43-year-old from Bolton, a 21-year-old from Manchester and a 20-year-old from Chichester. Advertisement

North Yorkshire Police said officers arrived "within one minute" of the men entering the grounds and arrested them.

"Four men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass in the grounds of the prime minister's constituency home in Kirby Sigston on Tuesday," North Yorkshire Police said in a statement. "The investigation remains ongoing."

A spokesperson for Sunak declined to comment on the incident's details.

"The prime minister thanks the police for their swift response to keep him and his family safe," the spokesperson said, according to BBC News. "As this is a live police investigation, further queries should be directed to the relevant police force."

The arrests happened as the group Youth Demand released a video of what appeared to be a young man entering the prime minister's property. Demand has called for an arms embargo against Israel and to stop new oil and gas licenses.

Advertisement