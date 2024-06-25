At least five killed, Kenya's parliament on fire amid protests over tax bill

A torched military vehicle burns outside of the Parliament during a protest against tax hikes in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Human rights groups said at least five people were shot and killed amid protests in the capital city of Nairobi that left portions of Kenya's parliament building on fire Tuesday. In addition to the five deaths at least 31 people were injured, including 13 shot with live bullets, four hit with rubber bullets and three struck with launched canisters, Amnesty International Kenya, the Kenya Medical Association, the Law Society of Kenya and Police Reforms Working Group Kenya said in a joint statement. Advertisement

"We urge the State and all parties to de-escalate the situation and stop the use of lethal force to protect life," the groups said. "We urge the authorities to desist from reportedly threatening mass media houses. We appeal for safe medical corridors for all medical personnel and ambulances to access the injured."

Some demonstrators broke through police lines in the capital of Nairobi to break into the building where legislators had passed a finance bill that would lead to raising taxes.

Hundreds of protesters in the streets essentially paralyzed activity and slowed movement around the capital and demonstrators took part in running battles with police.

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowds.

Auma Obama, a Kenyan-British activist and half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was teargassed on live television during an interview with CNN. Obama stood with a group of young demonstrators when they were teargassed.

"I'm here because look at what's happening," Obama said. "Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners."

Local media reports said that Kenyan lawmakers escaped the Parliament building through an underground tunnel as protesters broke into the complex.

The Kenyan chapter of Amnesty International said it was investigating the disappearance of 12 people the night before the planned protests on Parliament.

"We are horrified by some of the testimonies we have heard over the last 12 hours," Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty Kenya said. He said the missing people were allegedly taken away by people by those "uniformed and not uniformed."

Faith Odhiambo, president of the Law Society of Kenya, charged intelligence officers with carrying out illegal acts.

"Evidently, this was not an arrest as the police did not identify themselves or engage in any conversation prior to the arrest to inform him of his rights," she said.