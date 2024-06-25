Trending
World News
June 25, 2024

ICC issues warrants for top Russian military officials over alleged Ukraine war crimes

By Chris Benson
Then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu virtually attending the May 2023 Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow. The ICC is leveling charges at Shoigu, 69, and his second-in-command, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov, 68, who currently sits as the country’s chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/ UPI
1 of 2 | Then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu virtually attending the May 2023 Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow. The ICC is leveling charges at Shoigu, 69, and his second-in-command, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov, 68, who currently sits as the country’s chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces. Photo by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/ UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court on Tuesday announced it issued arrest warrants against two top Russian security officials for alleged war crimes in the country's ongoing battle in Ukraine in eastern Europe.

The ICC leveled charges against Russia's former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 69, and his second-in-command, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov, 68, who currently sits as the country's chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces, for events in the war spanning from October 2022 until at least March 2023.

The court claims Shoigu and Gerasimov were each allegedly responsible for war crimes involving direct attacks at civilians, causing "excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage" and the "crime against humanity of inhumane acts"

"There are reasonable grounds to believe they bear individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes," the Hague-based court said, contending the two Putin allies either committed the acts jointly or through their own direct order, and failed to "exercise proper control over the forces under their command."

However, while the Europe-based criminal court notes its key allegations were "duly" supported by evidence and other evidentiary material enough to issue the arrest warrant, it also noted the alleged acts appear to still be ongoing.

A pre-trial inquiry found "reasonable grounds" to believe Gerasimov and Shoigu were guilty of directing missile strikes carried out by Russian armed forces against Ukrainian citizens and electric infrastructure from at least October 2022 to as far as March 2023.

"During this time-frame, a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine," the ICC says.

The ICC in March issued arrest warrants against two other Russian military brass for attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Recent reports said Russia has continued attacks on Ukraine's power grid and in April a series of Russian strikes destroyed the largest power plant in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and damaged two others.

The court, which is not recognized by Russia and the United States, in March last year issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the alleged illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

It also said Russia's alleged campaign of military strikes constitutes "a course of conduct involving the multiple commission of acts against a civilian population, carried out pursuant to a State policy."

"Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspects intentionally caused great suffering or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health, thus bearing criminal responsibility for the crime against humanity of other inhumane acts," the ICC said.

