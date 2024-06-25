Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 25, 2024 / 10:26 AM

European Commission says Microsoft Teams bundle violates antitrust rules

By Clyde Hughes
The European Commission is questioning Microsoft over antitrust issues on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The European Commission is questioning Microsoft over antitrust issues on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- The European Commission told Microsoft on Tuesday it has not done enough to decouple its Teams collaboration tool from Microsoft Office and 365 to foster third-party competition, violating the European Union's antitrust rules.

The commission said since April 2019, Teams has been tied to Microsoft's core software as a service, or SaaS, productivity applications, which restricted competition from third parties.

Advertisement

It found that Microsoft is dominant worldwide in the market of SaaS productivity applications for professional use.

"In particular, the commission is concerned that Microsoft may have granted Teams a distribution advantage by not giving customers the choice whether or not to acquire access to Teams when they subscribe to their SaaS productivity application," the commission said.

Related

Last summer, Microsoft introduced changes in how it distributes Teams, including eliminating the tool from some Microsoft suite offerings. The software giant told the commission it would unbundle Teams from MS 365 and Office 365 to comply with European law.

The commission said on Tuesday that Microsoft has not taken enough steps to make a difference.

"The commission preliminarily finds that these changes are insufficient to address its concerns and that more changes to Microsoft's conduct are necessary to restore competition," the commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

Margrethe Vestager, the executive vice president in charge of competition policy, said Microsoft must show that it has not given Teams a leg up over competing communication tools.

"Preserving competition for remote communication and collaboration tools is essential as it also fosters innovation in these markets," Vestager said in a statement. "If confirmed, Microsoft's conduct would be illegal under our competition rules. Microsoft now has the opportunity to reply to our concerns."

Latest Headlines

Israel's High Court rules government must begin drafting ultra-religious students into military
World News // 27 minutes ago
Israel's High Court rules government must begin drafting ultra-religious students into military
June 25 (UPI) -- Israel's Supreme Court ordered a full draft of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into the country's military Tuesday and an immediate freeze on government funding of religious educational institutions that fail to comply.
Julian Assange en-route to Saipan to appear in a U.S. court before flying home to Australia
World News // 2 hours ago
Julian Assange en-route to Saipan to appear in a U.S. court before flying home to Australia
June 25 (UPI) -- Julian Assange was on his way home to Australia on Tuesday via the U.S. Mariana Islands where he will plead guilty to a single espionage conspiracy charge in a plea deal that will see him sentenced to time served.
North Korea resumes sending trash-filled balloons across border
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea resumes sending trash-filled balloons across border
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- North Korea sent some 350 trash-filled balloons toward South Korea overnight, Seoul's military said Tuesday, as back-and-forth provocations continue across a tense inter-Korean border.
Philippines court drops final charge against opposition lawmaker Leila de Lima
World News // 12 hours ago
Philippines court drops final charge against opposition lawmaker Leila de Lima
June 24 (UPI) -- Former senator and human rights advocate Leila de Lima had her third and final drug trafficking-related charge dismissed by a Philippines court on Monday, ending her more than half decade legal ordeal.
Julian Assange to be released from prison after plea deal with U.S.
World News // 13 hours ago
Julian Assange to be released from prison after plea deal with U.S.
June 24 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be freed from prison in Britain when he pleads guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department, according to court papers filed late Monday.
South Korea latest to level charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
World News // 15 hours ago
South Korea latest to level charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean government officials and other organizations on Monday filed a series of charges leveled against top Israeli government officials, including Israel's president and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
At least 8 dead in building fire in Russian city Fryazino near Moscow
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 8 dead in building fire in Russian city Fryazino near Moscow
June 24 (UPI) -- At least eight people near Russia's capital city are dead after a multi-story office building fire took place Monday afternoon local time.
Death toll in South Korea battery plant fire rises to 22
World News // 23 hours ago
Death toll in South Korea battery plant fire rises to 22
June 24 (UPI) -- At least 22 workers, mostly Chinese nationals, were killed in a lithium battery plant fire in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, Monday, firefighters said.
Britain's Princess Anne hospitalized after concussion
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain's Princess Anne hospitalized after concussion
June 24 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Anne remained at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Monday after sustaining a concussion on Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced.
European Council adopts new Russia sanctions aimed at economy, closing loopholes
World News // 1 day ago
European Council adopts new Russia sanctions aimed at economy, closing loopholes
June 24 (UPI) -- European leaders adopted a 14th package of Russia sanctions Monday aimed at individuals and tightening the noose on its economy, in a "further blow to Putin's regime and those who perpetuate his illegal war on Ukraine."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody
Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have AG Garland taken into custody
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
LockBit claims Federal Reserve breach, threatens release of 'Americans' banking secrets'
South Korea latest to level charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
South Korea latest to level charges against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza
Pa. woman dies after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park
Pa. woman dies after being swept over waterfall in Glacier National Park
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal judges block parts of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement