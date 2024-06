Britain's Princess Anne was hospitalized after sustaining injuries including a concussion, Buckingham Palace said Monday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Anne remained at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Monday after sustaining a concussion on Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced. Princess Anne, 73, the sister of King Charles III, sustained the injury when she was at the royal family's Gatcombe Park estate Sunday evening. Advertisement

Buckingham Palace said the hospitalization was taken as "a precautionary measure for observation and [Princess Anne was] expected to make a full and swift recovery."

While the palace gave no details about the incident, the British press speculated that the head injury was consistent with either being headbutted or kicked by a horse. There are horses at the estate, where Princess Anne lives with her husband Tim Laurence, and their three children.

The royal statement said that King Charles was being "closely informed" about his sister's condition.

Princess Anne was an international equestrian who competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Her daughter, Zara Phillips, followed in her footsteps and won an Olympic silver medal in team eventing at London's 2012 Olympics.

Princess Anne's continued observation forced immediate changes in her schedule. She will miss Tuesday's palace banquet during the Japanese state visit and her trip at the end of the week to Canada has been postponed.

"The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow," a palace spokesperson told The Guardian.