Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2024 / 7:08 AM

Initial EU probe into App Store 'anti-steer' rules finds Apple in breach of competition law

By Paul Godfrey
European Union anti-trust regulators notified Apple on Monday that App Store rules preventing developers from "steering" consumers to offers and content outside of the app breach the bloc's 2022 Digital Markets Act. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
European Union anti-trust regulators notified Apple on Monday that App Store rules preventing developers from "steering" consumers to offers and content outside of the app breach the bloc's 2022 Digital Markets Act. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- European Union anti-trust regulators notified Apple on Monday that App Store rules preventing developers from "steering" consumers to offers and content outside of the app breach the bloc's Digital Markets Act.

The preliminary finding of a three-month probe found that Apple's terms of business infringe the legal right of developers distributing their apps via the App Store to, without being charged, inform their customers of cheaper alternatives, steer them to those offers and allow them to make purchases, the European Commission said in a news release.

Advertisement

"None of these business terms allow developers to freely steer their customers. For example, developers cannot provide pricing information within the app or communicate in any other way with their customers to promote offers available on alternative distribution channels," the EC said.

Regulators said steering that was allowed, via so-called "link-outs" where app developers include an in-app link to a web page where customers can sign up for a contract, was subject to several restrictions preventing developers from communicating, promoting offers and concluding contracts through the distribution channel of their choice.

Advertisement

The commission also ruled that the fees Apple charged developers for acquiring customers via the App Store went beyond what was reasonable and fair, such as an additional fee for every purchase a customer makes within seven days of a link-out from the store.

It announced a parallel DMA non-compliance probe into Apple's new contractual terms for developers providing alternative app stores or apps for iPhones including a so-called Core Technology Fee, hoops consumers are required to jump through to successfully download and install alternative app stores or apps, and whether strict eligibility requirements are necessary and proportionate.

Hailing the move in the enforcement of the DMA -- which Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft had to comply with in full by March 7 -- the commission's executive vice president for competition policy, Margrethe Vestager, said the notification was a "very important day for the effective enforcement of the DMA."

"Our preliminary position is that Apple does not fully allow steering. Steering is key to ensure that app developers are less dependent on gatekeepers' app stores and for consumers to be aware of better offers," Vestager said.

"We have also opened proceedings against Apple in relation to its so-called core technology fee and various rules for allowing third-party app stores and sideloading. The developers' community and consumers are eager to offer alternatives to the App Store. We will investigate to ensure Apple does not undermine these efforts."

Advertisement

The commission said if its provisional findings on steering become final, all three sets of Apple's business terms would be in breach of the DMA and it would adopt a non-compliance decision within 12 months from the date it opened its probe March 25.

Under the 2022 law, the commission can impose fines of up to 10% of a "gatekeeper's" total worldwide turnover for each infringement, rising to as much as 20% for repeated offenses and in the case of systematic abuses, breaking them up or banning takeovers of related businesses.

In March, the EU fined Apple at least $1.95 billion for exploiting its market dominance to illegally block music subscription providers directing App Store users toward cheaper prices for the same subscription elsewhere.

The EC said it had imposed the penalty after an anti-trust investigation found Apple had "anti-steering provisions" in place that prevented streaming services such as Spotify from telling owners of iOS devices such as iPhone and iPad about other services.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Quebec maximum security prison evacuated over forest fires
World News // 5 hours ago
Quebec maximum security prison evacuated over forest fires
June 24 (UPI) -- Inmates held at a maximum security prison on Quebec's north shore have been evacuated due to intensifying forest fires, officials said.
Priest, 15 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
World News // 17 hours ago
Priest, 15 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
June 23 (UPI) -- At least 15 police officers, a priest and an unknown number of civilians died in an attack on two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Russia's majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan.
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
World News // 9 hours ago
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
June 23 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and dozens injured when Russia shot down Ukraine-launched missiles over Sevastopol, Kremlin officials said.
Netanyahu: 'Intense' phase of Israel's war with Gaza coming to 'an end'
World News // 10 hours ago
Netanyahu: 'Intense' phase of Israel's war with Gaza coming to 'an end'
June 23 (UPI) -- The latest battle in the war between Israel and Hamas is about to wind down, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
World News // 13 hours ago
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
June 23 (UPI) -- A lack of cooling centers, sleeping accommodations, and other critical support services made the effects of the heat wave that killed at least 1,300 Hajj pilgrims even more deadly, pilgrims and media reports said.
Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London
World News // 18 hours ago
Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London
June 23 (UPI) -- A power outage has disrupted a "significant number of flights" at Manchester Airport in northern England though service resumed Sunday afternoon, the airport said.
Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel
World News // 22 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel
June 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday again criticized the United States for holding up weapons shipments.
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
World News // 1 day ago
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
June 22 (UPI) -- A major blackout on Friday left people in several Balkan countries without power amid a triple-digit heatwave.
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
World News // 1 day ago
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
SEOUL/South Korea, June 22 (UPI) -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at naval port in Busan, South Korea, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia.
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
June 22 (UPI) -- Dozens are reported dead after separate strikes in Gaza on Friday and Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
10 people hurt in shooting in Columbus, Ohio; suspect sought
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement