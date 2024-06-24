Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2024 / 9:22 AM

European Council adopts new Russia sanctions aimed at economy, closing loopholes

By Paul Godfrey
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hailed European leaders' adoption of a 14th round of Russia sanctions as a demonstration of Europe's "unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia’s criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures." File photo by John Thys/EPA-EFE
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hailed European leaders' adoption of a 14th round of Russia sanctions as a demonstration of Europe's "unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia’s criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures." File photo by John Thys/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- European leaders adopted a 14th package of Russia sanctions Monday aimed at individuals and tightening the noose on its economy, designed to "deal a further blow to Putin's regime and those who perpetuate his illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine."

The measures, finalized by the European Union's 27-member countries on Thursday, target high-value sectors of the Russian economy including energy, finance and trade, making it ever more difficult to skirt around EU sanctions, the European Council said in a news release.

Advertisement

The package imposes travel bans and asset freezes on an additional 116 individuals and entities responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, targets Russia's Liquefied Natural Gas revenues and requires EU firms to ensure overseas subsidiaries do not break sanctions and do due diligence and take steps to prevent military goods and technology transfers finding their way into Russia.

Advertisement

"Our sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy and prevented Putin from accomplishing his plans to destroy Ukraine, although he still continues the illegal aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure," said the bloc's foreign chief, Josep Borrell.

Related

"The 14th package of sanctions demonstrates our unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia's criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures."

The council also agreed to ban EU entities from using Russia's sanctions-busting "System for Transfer of Financial Messages," a specialized financial messaging service developed by the Central Bank of Russia.

It also banned specific credit and financial institutions and cryptocurrency providers outside the EU, handling transactions that bolster "Russia's defense-industrial base" through exports, supply, sale, transfer or transport of dual-use goods and technology, battlefield goods, firearms and ammunition.

Additionally, tighter import-export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies were imposed on 61 new entities that may be aiding the ability of Russia's military and industrial complex to attack Ukraine.

Among those targeted were entities in China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates that the council said were involved in bypassing trade restrictions and were involved in procuring items used in the production of drones or providing material backing for Russia's military operations.

Advertisement

The trade controls also cover the purchase, import, transfer or export of Ukrainian cultural property goods and other goods of archaeological, historical, cultural, rare scientific or religious importance that are suspected to have been taken out of the country illegally.

The measures address Russian election interference via influence campaigns and disinformation by banning political parties and foundations, non-governmental organisations, including think tanks, or media service providers from receiving Russian money, either from the state or its proxies.

Russian media are free, however, to continue activities in the EU, such as research and interviews.

The measures see Russia's maritime commerce targeted for the first time with specific vessels contributing to Russia's war effort by shipping military equipment, grain or LNG banned from EU ports or providing services to them.

Among those targeted were 27 tankers that make up part of Russia's so-called "dark fleet" which the council said evaded the EU and Price Cap Coalition's $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil by supposedly being owned, operated and insured by non-sanctioned entities -- all the while employing deceptive practices in complete disregard of international rules.

Latest Headlines

Initial EU probe into App Store 'anti-steer' rules finds Apple in breach of competition law
World News // 2 hours ago
Initial EU probe into App Store 'anti-steer' rules finds Apple in breach of competition law
June 24 (UPI) -- European Union anti-trust regulators notified Apple on Monday that App Store rules preventing developers from "steering" consumers to offers and content outside of the app breach the bloc's Digital Markets Act.
Quebec maximum security prison evacuated over forest fires
World News // 7 hours ago
Quebec maximum security prison evacuated over forest fires
June 24 (UPI) -- Inmates held at a maximum security prison on Quebec's north shore have been evacuated due to intensifying forest fires, officials said.
Priest, 15 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
World News // 19 hours ago
Priest, 15 security personnel killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
June 23 (UPI) -- At least 15 police officers, a priest and an unknown number of civilians died in an attack on two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Russia's majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan.
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
World News // 11 hours ago
Four dead, dozens injured after missile fragments rain down on civilians in Crimea
June 23 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and dozens injured when Russia shot down Ukraine-launched missiles over Sevastopol, Kremlin officials said.
Netanyahu: 'Intense' phase of Israel's war with Gaza coming to 'an end'
World News // 12 hours ago
Netanyahu: 'Intense' phase of Israel's war with Gaza coming to 'an end'
June 23 (UPI) -- The latest battle in the war between Israel and Hamas is about to wind down, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
World News // 15 hours ago
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
June 23 (UPI) -- A lack of cooling centers, sleeping accommodations, and other critical support services made the effects of the heat wave that killed at least 1,300 Hajj pilgrims even more deadly, pilgrims and media reports said.
Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London
World News // 20 hours ago
Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London
June 23 (UPI) -- A power outage has disrupted a "significant number of flights" at Manchester Airport in northern England though service resumed Sunday afternoon, the airport said.
Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel
June 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday again criticized the United States for holding up weapons shipments.
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
World News // 1 day ago
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
June 22 (UPI) -- A major blackout on Friday left people in several Balkan countries without power amid a triple-digit heatwave.
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
World News // 1 day ago
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
SEOUL/South Korea, June 22 (UPI) -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at naval port in Busan, South Korea, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
Southwest Gulf on alert for new tropical development
Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
Maryland couple dies on Hajj pilgrimage
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
Florida rapper Julio Foolio fatally shot at Tampa hotel
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
1,300 'most vulnerable' Hajj pilgrims died from heat wave in Saudi Arabia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement