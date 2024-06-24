European Council adopts new Russia sanctions aimed at economy, closing loopholes

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell hailed European leaders' adoption of a 14th round of Russia sanctions as a demonstration of Europe's "unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia’s criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures." File photo by John Thys/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- European leaders adopted a 14th package of Russia sanctions Monday aimed at individuals and tightening the noose on its economy, designed to "deal a further blow to Putin's regime and those who perpetuate his illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine." The measures, finalized by the European Union's 27-member countries on Thursday, target high-value sectors of the Russian economy including energy, finance and trade, making it ever more difficult to skirt around EU sanctions, the European Council said in a news release. Advertisement

The package imposes travel bans and asset freezes on an additional 116 individuals and entities responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, targets Russia's Liquefied Natural Gas revenues and requires EU firms to ensure overseas subsidiaries do not break sanctions and do due diligence and take steps to prevent military goods and technology transfers finding their way into Russia.

"Our sanctions have already significantly weakened the Russian economy and prevented Putin from accomplishing his plans to destroy Ukraine, although he still continues the illegal aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure," said the bloc's foreign chief, Josep Borrell.

"The 14th package of sanctions demonstrates our unity in supporting Ukraine and seeking to limit Russia's criminal activities against Ukrainians, including efforts to circumvent EU measures."

The council also agreed to ban EU entities from using Russia's sanctions-busting "System for Transfer of Financial Messages," a specialized financial messaging service developed by the Central Bank of Russia.

It also banned specific credit and financial institutions and cryptocurrency providers outside the EU, handling transactions that bolster "Russia's defense-industrial base" through exports, supply, sale, transfer or transport of dual-use goods and technology, battlefield goods, firearms and ammunition.

Additionally, tighter import-export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies were imposed on 61 new entities that may be aiding the ability of Russia's military and industrial complex to attack Ukraine.

Among those targeted were entities in China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates that the council said were involved in bypassing trade restrictions and were involved in procuring items used in the production of drones or providing material backing for Russia's military operations.

The trade controls also cover the purchase, import, transfer or export of Ukrainian cultural property goods and other goods of archaeological, historical, cultural, rare scientific or religious importance that are suspected to have been taken out of the country illegally.

The measures address Russian election interference via influence campaigns and disinformation by banning political parties and foundations, non-governmental organisations, including think tanks, or media service providers from receiving Russian money, either from the state or its proxies.

Russian media are free, however, to continue activities in the EU, such as research and interviews.

The measures see Russia's maritime commerce targeted for the first time with specific vessels contributing to Russia's war effort by shipping military equipment, grain or LNG banned from EU ports or providing services to them.

Among those targeted were 27 tankers that make up part of Russia's so-called "dark fleet" which the council said evaded the EU and Price Cap Coalition's $60 per barrel cap on Russian oil by supposedly being owned, operated and insured by non-sanctioned entities -- all the while employing deceptive practices in complete disregard of international rules.