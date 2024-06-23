Advertisement
June 23, 2024 / 1:21 PM

Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London

By Allen Cone

June 23 (UPI) -- A power outage has disrupted a "significant number of flights" at Manchester Airport in northern England though service resumed Sunday afternoon , the airport said.

Chris Woodroofe, the airport's managing director, said there was a "fault" with a cable onsite, which sent a surge of power across the network and impacted baggage processing and security systems.

At one time all flights out of Terminals 1 and 2 didn't depart, and service was affected at Terminal 3.

"Manchester Airport was affected by a major power cut in the area earlier this morning. This has caused widespread disruption and a significant number of flights, particularly from Terminals 1 and 2, are expected to be delayed or cancelled," the airport said.

The airport had advised passengers due to fly from Terminals 1 and 2 to check with their airlines before going to the airport.

The airport said flights scheduled for Monday should not be affected.

"We thank passengers for their patience and our resilience team and customer service colleagues for their hard work," the airport said.

Canceled were 29 flights from the airport and 36 to the airport, according to Flight Aware. This represented about 10 percent of the flights.

"Thousands of people were stood around outside just being told to queue for baggage, with the only announcements being the same, 'Thank you for your patience,'" said Eva Horsefield, a passenger who was waiting at the airport, told CNN. "Thousands of people were sat on the cold floor for 6-plus hours."

The airport is the third busiest in Britain and 19th in Europe with 28.1 million passengers served

