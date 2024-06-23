Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2024 / 9:38 AM

Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel

By Allen Cone
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13. Pool photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13. Pool photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday again criticized the United States for holding up weapons shipments.

At the start of his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu defended his decision to release a video in English last week about arms. He said four months ago there was a "dramatic drop" in the weapons pipeline to Israel.

Advertisement

"For many weeks," Netanyahu said "we appealed to our American friends to speed up the shipments. We did it time and time again. We did this at the senior echelons, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize - we did it in private chambers. We got all kinds of explanations, but we didn't get one thing: The basic situation didn't change."

He added that at "certain items trickled in, but the bulk of armaments were left behind."

Advertisement

The White House has said only one shipment of heavy bombs was held up. In May, the Biden administration said it paused 2,000- and 500-pound bombs because it feared Israel might use in a major ground operation in the densely populated southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"It was perplexing to say the least, certainly disappointing, especially given that no other country is doing more to help Israel defend itself against the threat by Hamas," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week.

"The idea that we had somehow stopped helping Israel with their self-defense needs is absolutely not accurate," he said, adding was "vexing and disappointing to us as much as it was incorrect."

These complaints come amid the Israel-Gaza war since October and potential conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. President Joe Biden has been critical of climbing civilian casualties.

On Friday and Saturday, dozens were reported dead after separate strikes. Officials for the International Committee of the Red Cross officials said a strike Friday hit several tents containing displaced people near Al Mawasi, which the ICRC said killed 22 and injured 45. Another 38 died in strikes that hit the al-Shati neighborhood, known as Beach camp, and the al-Tuffah district, the Hamas-run government media office said.

Advertisement

Netanyahu has not said what other weapons were held up.

"After months with no change in the situation, I decided to express it publicly," Netanyahu said during the cabinet meeting.

"I am ready to suffer personal attacks for the sake of Israel's security."

He said he expects the issue will be resolved soon.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was scheduled to meet with top U.S. officials over the issue Sunday in Washington, D.C.

"The United States is our most important and central ally. Our ties are crucial and perhaps more important than ever, at this time," Gallant told reporters, according to a statement from the Israeli defense ministry.

Gallant spoke of the transition to a "Phase C" in Gaza. It's unclear whether he was referring to a different stage in the fighting or how to prepare for post conflict.

"I will discuss this transition with U.S. officials, touching on how it may enable additional things [to take place], and I know that we will achieve close cooperation with the U.S. on this issue as well," Gallant said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
World News // 18 hours ago
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
June 22 (UPI) -- A major blackout on Friday left people in several Balkan countries without power amid a triple-digit heatwave.
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
World News // 19 hours ago
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
SOUL/ North Korea, June 22 (UPI) -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at naval port in Busan, South Korea, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia.
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
World News // 22 hours ago
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
June 22 (UPI) -- Dozens are reported dead after separate strikes in Gaza on Friday and Saturday.
Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid
June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 12 of 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia Saturday as part of its ongoing attacks against Ukraine's power grid.
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
World News // 1 day ago
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
June 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced on Friday that it will begin accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova to join the 27-member political and economic bloc starting next week.
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
World News // 2 days ago
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
June 21 (UPI) -- Armenia joined the growing list of countries on Friday that is recognizing Palestine as an independent state despite the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
June 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led operation to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea brought more than 650 tons of supplies ashore in the past 24 hours after reinstating a floating temporary pier following storms.
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
World News // 2 days ago
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea against directly supplying weapons to Ukraine for its ongoing battle against Moscow's invasion, saying it would be a "very big mistake."
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
World News // 2 days ago
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
June 21 (UPI) -- A cruise ship rescued 68 migrants adrift hundreds of nautical miles off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, according to the European nation's maritime rescue agency.
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
World News // 2 days ago
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers working in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas briefly crossed the border, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
Disney accused of duping workers to move to Florida
Disney accused of duping workers to move to Florida
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement