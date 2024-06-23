Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2024 / 2:43 PM / Updated at 3:08 PM

Priest, 6 officers killed in attacks on synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan

By Allen Cone
Derbent occupies the narrow gateway between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains. Photo by lnur Neciyev/Wikimedia Commons
Derbent occupies the narrow gateway between the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains. Photo by lnur Neciyev/Wikimedia Commons

June 23 (UPI) -- A priest and six police officers died in an attack on two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Russia's majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan, the national counterterrorism agency and police said Sunday.

The attacks were in the city of Derbent. Also, a police traffic stop in Makhachkala, Dagestan, was hit. The region is in the southernmost tip of Russia, about 2,000 miles south of Moscow, along the Caspian Sea.

Advertisement

Attackers used automatic rifles from three places of worship around 6 p.m. local time before driving away in a white Volkswagen Polo car, officials reported. The synagogue then caught fire.

Father Nikolai, a 66-year-old priest at the Orthodox church, died in a knife attack, Shamil Khadulaev, the chairman of Dagestan's Public Monitoring Commission, said

Priests locked themselves inside the church and were waiting for help.

A security guard at the Orthodox church in Makhachkala was also killed, Khadulaev said.

In all, another 12 were wounded in the attacks on Derbent and Makhachkala, the spokeswoman for Dagestan's Interior Ministry, Gayana Gariyeva, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a group of unknown assailants attacked the traffic police post in the regional capital of Makhachkala.

Residents of Makhachkala were asked to remain in their homes.

A terror investigation has been launched under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan said.

"All the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the terrorist attacks are being established, and their actions will be given a legal assessment," the investigative directorate statement said.

More than3.1 million people live in the republic, which is ethnically diverse.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London
World News // 2 hours ago
Power failure disrupts 'significant number of flights' at Manchester Airport in London
June 23 (UPI) -- A power outage has disrupted a "significant number of flights" at Manchester Airport in northern England though service resumed Sunday afternoon, the airport said.
Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu again claims U.S. arms delay to Israel
June 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday again criticized the United States for holding up weapons shipments.
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
World News // 23 hours ago
Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave
June 22 (UPI) -- A major blackout on Friday left people in several Balkan countries without power amid a triple-digit heatwave.
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
World News // 1 day ago
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
SOUL/ North Korea, June 22 (UPI) -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at naval port in Busan, South Korea, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia.
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
June 22 (UPI) -- Dozens are reported dead after separate strikes in Gaza on Friday and Saturday.
Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid
World News // 1 day ago
Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid
June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 12 of 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia Saturday as part of its ongoing attacks against Ukraine's power grid.
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
World News // 2 days ago
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
June 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced on Friday that it will begin accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova to join the 27-member political and economic bloc starting next week.
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
World News // 2 days ago
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
June 21 (UPI) -- Armenia joined the growing list of countries on Friday that is recognizing Palestine as an independent state despite the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
June 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led operation to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea brought more than 650 tons of supplies ashore in the past 24 hours after reinstating a floating temporary pier following storms.
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
World News // 2 days ago
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea against directly supplying weapons to Ukraine for its ongoing battle against Moscow's invasion, saying it would be a "very big mistake."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
Fourth person dies in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
5 die over 2 days in dangerous Florida waters
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
Cops stop NY father from allegedly drowning children in Conn.
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
1 killed, 7 injured in Louisville, Ky., lounge mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement