Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid

1 of 2 | People clean debris at the site of a glide bomb attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine on Saturday. Photo b Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 12 of 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia on Saturday as part of its ongoing attacks against Ukraine's power grid. The attack targeted multiple facilities and was the eighth in three months by Russia targeting Ukraine's power grid, according to Ukrainian air force officials. Advertisement

Two workers were injured in central Zaporizhzhia and equipment was damaged in Lviv during the overnight attacks, the officials said.

A subsequent strike by guided bombs on Saturday in Kharkiv struck an apartment building, killing three and injuring 19.

At least four explosions were reported in the city during the guided-bomb strike.

"Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs again," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X. "Unfortunately, a residential building was hit."

Zelensky wants to use munitions to target nearby Russian launch sites and airfields that are launching such strikes near the border with Ukraine.

"Bold decisions from our partners are needed so we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are," Zelensky said. "It is possible to protect people's lives from missile terror, particularly by clearing the border areas of terrorist launchers" and bombs.

The attacks on Ukraine's power grid are the eighth in three months and follow strikes early Thursday morning.

Russian strikes hit the central Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Donetsk, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported.

At least three workers were injured in the strikes and seriously damaged a thermal power plant.