World News
June 22, 2024 / 12:13 PM

Red Cross says 22 killed in Gaza strike by unknown forces

By Mike Heuer
Firefighters put out a fire following a strike on the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah. Photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI
Firefighters put out a fire following a strike on the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah. Photo by Palestinian Civil Defense/UPI

June 22 (UPI) -- A military strike of unknown origin Friday killed at least 22 civilians in southern Gaza and damaged a building housing the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the relief agency.

ICRC officials said the strike hit several tents containing displaced people near Al Mawasi, which the ICRC said also injured 45.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry blamed Israel for the deadly strike.

An IDF spokesman told the BBC there is "no indication" Israeli forces carried out a military strike near Al Mawasi and the IDF is reviewing the strike.

"Heavy-caliber projectiles landed within meters" of its offices and residential areas Friday afternoon, the ICRC said in a statement.

The ICRC said the strike damaged the structure housing the Red Cross, which is "surrounded by hundreds of displaced civilians living in tents."

A nearby Red Cross field hospital received 22 dead bodies and 45 injured civilians.

The ICRC said there are more casualties.

"Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures, of whose locations the parties to the conflict are aware and which are clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem, puts the lives of civilians and Red Cross staff at risk," ICRC said.

Al Mawasi is located west of Khan Yunis and northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Israeli officials earlier designated parts of Al Mawasi to be a humanitarian zone.

The strike occurred as hostilities are increasing between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon north of Israel.

