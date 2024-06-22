Advertisement
World News
June 22, 2024 / 4:32 PM

Power outage hits Balkan region amid major heat wave

By Ehren Wynder
The blackout led to serious infrastructure failures like water pump shutoffs in Montenegro's capital of Podgorica. Photo by Boris Pejovic/EPA
The blackout led to serious infrastructure failures like water pump shutoffs in Montenegro's capital of Podgorica. Photo by Boris Pejovic/EPA

June 22 (UPI) -- A major blackout left people in several Balkan countries without power amid a triple-digit heat wave.

The power failure allegedly began around 12:30 p.m. Friday in Montenegro, followed by Bosnia, Herzegovina, part of Croatia's coast and northern Albania, BalkanInsight reported.

Advertisement

Montenegro's Minister of Energy Saša Mujović told the Dubrovnik Times a sudden surge in energy consumption due to the heatwave put too much stress on the power grid.

"The failure occurred due to the heavy load on the grid, caused by the sudden increase in electricity consumption and the high temperatures," Mujović said in an address.

Related

The direct cause of the blackout is not yet known, but Albanian Energy Minister Belinda Balluku said authorities identified a fault on the interconnector between Albania and Greece, and similar faults have been found in Montenegro, Croatia and Bosnia.

Balluku said a full investigation is underway, but preliminary findings indicated "large amounts of energy in the transmission system and very high temperatures created this technical problem."

Local authorities said they were working to restore power and already made significant progress in some areas. Energy in Albania was restored within a half hour and some major cities in Croatia got their power back after a couple of hours.

Advertisement

The regional blackout is particularly daunting as many areas such as Bosnia's capital of Sarajevo saw temperatures rise as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Public transportation in some major cities ground to a halt, and the loss of traffic lights led to multiple collisions.

In Montenegro's capital of Podgorica, residents lost water due to pump failures, and air conditioner shutoffs led to perishable goods spoiling in stores.

Latest Headlines

USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
World News // 1 hour ago
USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in South Korea in show of force
SOUL/ North Korea, June 22 (UPI) -- The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at naval port in Busan, South Korea, the Navy said, in a show of force against evolving North Korean threats emboldened by the North's deepening military cooperation with Russia.
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
World News // 4 hours ago
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
June 22 (UPI) -- Dozens are reported dead after separate strikes in Gaza on Friday and Saturday.
Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia continues attacks on Ukraine's power grid
June 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 12 of 16 missiles and all 13 drones launched by Russia Saturday as part of its ongoing attacks against Ukraine's power grid.
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
World News // 1 day ago
EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova
June 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced on Friday that it will begin accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova to join the 27-member political and economic bloc starting next week.
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
World News // 1 day ago
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
June 21 (UPI) -- Armenia joined the growing list of countries on Friday that is recognizing Palestine as an independent state despite the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
June 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led operation to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea brought more than 650 tons of supplies ashore in the past 24 hours after reinstating a floating temporary pier following storms.
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
World News // 1 day ago
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea against directly supplying weapons to Ukraine for its ongoing battle against Moscow's invasion, saying it would be a "very big mistake."
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
World News // 1 day ago
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
June 21 (UPI) -- A cruise ship rescued 68 migrants adrift hundreds of nautical miles off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, according to the European nation's maritime rescue agency.
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers working in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas briefly crossed the border, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
World News // 2 days ago
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
June 20 (UPI) -- At least two people died and nine others were hurt Thursday in an early morning train crash near Santiago, Chile.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge throws out Nevada 'fake electors' case tied to Trump election scheme
Judge throws out Nevada 'fake electors' case tied to Trump election scheme
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
California locals fear worst ahead of large hippie gathering of Rainbow Family
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
Cyberattack cripples U.S. auto dealerships' operations
3 dead, 8 injured after shootout at Arkansas grocery store
3 dead, 8 injured after shootout at Arkansas grocery store
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
Dozens killed in Gaza strikes, including one with people in tents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement