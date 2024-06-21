Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2024 / 4:36 AM

Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast

By Darryl Coote
Authorities on Thursday said it rescued 63 people from a boat in the vicinity of Port La Restinga on the south of El Hierro island. That same day it announced a cruise ship rescued 68 people from a boat found adrift hundreds of miles away from the Spanish coast. Photo courtesy of Salvamento Maritimo/X
Authorities on Thursday said it rescued 63 people from a boat in the vicinity of Port La Restinga on the south of El Hierro island. That same day it announced a cruise ship rescued 68 people from a boat found adrift hundreds of miles away from the Spanish coast. Photo courtesy of Salvamento Maritimo/X

June 21 (UPI) -- A cruise ship rescued 68 migrants adrift hundreds of nautical miles off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, according to the European nation's maritime rescue agency.

The bulk carrier Philipp Oldendorff spotted the small boat about 440 nautical miles south of Tenerife on Wednesday, with its crew providing assistance to those aboard while the Insignia cruise ship diverted from its original route to aid in the rescue, Salvamento Maritimo said in a statement on X.

Advertisement

A total 68 people were rescued by Insignia, it said. There were two reported deaths, and their bodies were unable to be retrieved from the small boat due to adverse weather.

A migrant rescued in critical condition later died before an evacuation helicopter could arrive, it added.

Related

The rescued migrants have been identified as 62 men, three women and three minors. All were from sub-Sahara Africa, the agency said.

Maritime rescue has mobilized a vessel to attempt to locate the small boat that is now covered with a reflector provided by the Insignia, but weather conditions are adverse, it said.

In gratitude for Insignia's assistance, a plaque presentation ceremony is being planned by Tenerife, it added.

Advertisement

The number of migrants arriving to Spain by sea has exploded in the last year.

According government figures, as of June 15, 23,037 migrants have arrived in the European nation via the ocean this year, up from 10,824 during the same period last year.

On Thursday, the agency said it rescued 63 people from a boat in the vicinity of Port La Restinga on the south of El Hierro island.

All were also from sub-Sahara Africa.

Earlier this month, it rescued 145 migrants from sub-Sahara Africa, including 132 men, nine women and four minors, from a boat near Tenerife.

Latest Headlines

South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers working in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas briefly crossed the border, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
World News // 14 hours ago
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
June 20 (UPI) -- At least two people died and nine others were hurt Thursday in an early morning train crash near Santiago, Chile.
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- Romania agreed on Thursday to move one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's continued two-year invasion.
Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change
World News // 18 hours ago
Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change
June 20 (UPI) -- Human-induced climate change made a deadly heat wave in Mexico, Central America and the southern United States exponentially more likely, a report by World Weather Attribution Thursday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
World News // 19 hours ago
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
June 20 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general in October as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his effort Thursday to succeed Jens Stoltenberg.
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
World News // 20 hours ago
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
June 20 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed a tough new round of Russia sanctions targeting its Liquefied Natural Gas exports for the first time and bolstering existing measures aimed at punishing Russia over Ukraine.
Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady
World News // 20 hours ago
Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady
June 20 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank Thursday cut interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.25%. It's Switzerland's second rate cut as May Swiss inflation came in at 1.4%.
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday as he continues to court support from communist-led Asian nations amid his war against Ukraine.
North Korea-Russia treaty calls for mutual military aid 'without delay' in event of war
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea-Russia treaty calls for mutual military aid 'without delay' in event of war
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- A treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for extending military aid "without delay" if either country is attacked, according to the North's state media Thursday.
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
World News // 1 day ago
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
June 20 (UPI) -- Canada has listed Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Arms Corps as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code following years of mounting pressure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
DACA at heightened risk while in litigation limbo
DACA at heightened risk while in litigation limbo
Manhunt launched in Arkansas for 'armed and dangerous' triple homicide suspect
Manhunt launched in Arkansas for 'armed and dangerous' triple homicide suspect
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement