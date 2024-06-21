Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2024 / 6:12 AM

U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms

By Paul Godfrey
Trucks ferrying humanitarian assistance into Gaza from a temporary floating port began rolling again Thursday delivering approximately 656 metric tons (1.4 million pounds) of supplies onto the beach, the largest single day delivery of aid to date. The deliveries resumed after a week-long disruption due to bad weather. File Photo via U.S. Army/UPI
Trucks ferrying humanitarian assistance into Gaza from a temporary floating port began rolling again Thursday delivering approximately 656 metric tons (1.4 million pounds) of supplies onto the beach, the largest single day delivery of aid to date. The deliveries resumed after a week-long disruption due to bad weather. File Photo via U.S. Army/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led operation to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea brought more than 650 tons of supplies ashore in the past 24 hours after reinstating a floating temporary pier off the coast of the enclave a week after stormy seas forced its temporary removal, the U.S. military said Friday.

Thursday saw the largest amount of aid delivered in a single day in the five weeks since the so-called Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operation went live May 17, U.S. Central Command wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance across the temporary pier began delivery again and approximately 656 metric tons (1.4 million pounds) of aid were delivered to the beach in Gaza. This is the largest single-day delivery of aid to date," CENTCOM said.

"To date, over 4,160 metric tons (9.1 million pounds) of humanitarian aid have been delivered from the pier to the marshaling area where they can be collected by humanitarian organizations for onward delivery."

Related

The temporary pier had been relocated on June 14 to avoid forecasted high seas and to "ensure the structural integrity of the pier and safety" of U.S. servicemen, CENTCOM explained, stressing that no U.S. troops entered Gaza at any point in the mission to get the pier back up and running.

Advertisement

The military took the precautionary step after the structure was damaged by heavy seas May 25, disrupting the mission and resulting in deliveries being suspended for almost two weeks.

That stoppage came a day after three U.S. servicemen involved in the operation suffered "non-combat" related injuries, one of whom had to be evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

Back in Washington, the U.S. Defense Department vowed to take additional steps to keep personnel operating the pier safe, including making adjustments to take account of sea conditions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in line with its standard practice for military aircraft operations.

Press Secretary Maj. Gen Pat Ryder also moved to quash speculation that the operation could be wound up next month, two months earlier than planned, because it was falling short in getting aid into Gaza, safety and security issues and opposition from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

"I'd like to reiterate that while it's always been our intention for the pier to be a temporary solution as part of a broader international effort to surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza to meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people, we have not established an end date for this mission as of now, contrary to some press reporting on the matter," he told a press briefing.

Advertisement

"Therefore, we'll continue to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid via the maritime corridor, and as always, take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the personnel operating the pier."

Latest Headlines

Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea against directly supplying weapons to Ukraine for its ongoing battle against Moscow's invasion, saying it would be a "very big mistake."
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
World News // 2 hours ago
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
June 21 (UPI) -- A cruise ship rescued 68 migrants adrift hundreds of nautical miles off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, according to the European nation's maritime rescue agency.
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers working in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas briefly crossed the border, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
World News // 16 hours ago
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
June 20 (UPI) -- At least two people died and nine others were hurt Thursday in an early morning train crash near Santiago, Chile.
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- Romania agreed on Thursday to move one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's continued two-year invasion.
Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change
World News // 20 hours ago
Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change
June 20 (UPI) -- Human-induced climate change made a deadly heat wave in Mexico, Central America and the southern United States exponentially more likely, a report by World Weather Attribution Thursday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
World News // 20 hours ago
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
June 20 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general in October as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his effort Thursday to succeed Jens Stoltenberg.
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
World News // 21 hours ago
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
June 20 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed a tough new round of Russia sanctions targeting its Liquefied Natural Gas exports for the first time and bolstering existing measures aimed at punishing Russia over Ukraine.
Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady
World News // 21 hours ago
Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady
June 20 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank Thursday cut interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.25%. It's Switzerland's second rate cut as May Swiss inflation came in at 1.4%.
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday as he continues to court support from communist-led Asian nations amid his war against Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
DACA at heightened risk while in litigation limbo
DACA at heightened risk while in litigation limbo
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement