Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2024 / 12:05 PM

EU sets date for start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

By Clyde Hughes
The European Union on Friday said accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova will begin next week. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | The European Union on Friday said accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova will begin next week. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE

June 21 (UPI) -- The European Union announced on Friday that it will begin accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova to join the 27-member political and economic bloc starting next week.

Negotiations will begin for both countries on Tuesday in Luxembourg, the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union said on X.

Advertisement

The move comes at a critical time for both nations with Ukraine in the middle of an invasion by Russia and Moldova facing a Russian-led insurgence by a breakaway state.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Union for its "robust political will" to begin negotiations with his country despite the current Russian aggression.

Related

"We look forward to next week," Zelensky said on X. "We congratulate our Moldova friends on this significant step toward our shared European future. We will make the EU stronger together. I am grateful to everyone on our team who worked hard to make this historic step a reality.

"Millions of Ukrainians and indeed generations of our people are realizing their European dream. Ukraine is returning to Europe, where it has belonged for centuries, as a full-fledged member of the European community."

Advertisement

Moldova President Maia Sandu confirmed on social media that she also signed a decree allowing accession negotiations with the European Union to move forward.

"Becoming an EU member is our path to peace, prosperity and a better life for all citizens," Sandu said on X. "Wishing our delegation every success as they officially launch negotiations in Luxembourg next week."

The European Union announced earlier this month that Moldova and Ukraine both met the requirements to join the group. All 27 countries must agree to allow them in. Hungary and its President Viktor Orban are expected to be the main roadblock for both countries.

Orban, who has maintained a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had criticized Ukraine for its past corruption.

Latest Headlines

Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
World News // 2 hours ago
Armenia recognizes Palestine as state; Israel summons Armenian ambassador
June 21 (UPI) -- Armenia joined the growing list of countries on Friday that is recognizing Palestine as an independent state despite the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. military's Gaza pier aid operation resumes after relocation due to storms
June 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led operation to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza by sea brought more than 650 tons of supplies ashore in the past 24 hours after reinstating a floating temporary pier following storms.
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin warns South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine: 'Very big mistake'
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea against directly supplying weapons to Ukraine for its ongoing battle against Moscow's invasion, saying it would be a "very big mistake."
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
World News // 8 hours ago
Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants hundreds of miles off Spanish coast
June 21 (UPI) -- A cruise ship rescued 68 migrants adrift hundreds of nautical miles off the coast of Spain's Canary Islands, according to the European nation's maritime rescue agency.
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean troops fire warning shots as North Korean soldiers cross DMZ again
SEOUL, June 21 (UPI) -- North Korean soldiers working in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas briefly crossed the border, prompting South Korean troops to fire warning shots, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
World News // 22 hours ago
Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile
June 20 (UPI) -- At least two people died and nine others were hurt Thursday in an early morning train crash near Santiago, Chile.
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Romania agrees to send Patriot air defense system to Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- Romania agreed on Thursday to move one of its Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's continued two-year invasion.
Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change
World News // 1 day ago
Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change
June 20 (UPI) -- Human-induced climate change made a deadly heat wave in Mexico, Central America and the southern United States exponentially more likely, a report by World Weather Attribution Thursday.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
June 20 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general in October as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his effort Thursday to succeed Jens Stoltenberg.
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
World News // 1 day ago
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
June 20 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed a tough new round of Russia sanctions targeting its Liquefied Natural Gas exports for the first time and bolstering existing measures aimed at punishing Russia over Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Supreme Court upholds the 2017 mandatory repatriation tax
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Southwest jet flies hundreds of feet above homes on approach to Oklahoma City
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
Trump asks judge overseeing N.Y. civil fraud trial to recuse himself
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home
Senators want Russia declared state sponsor of terrorism after its recent actions with N. Korea
Senators want Russia declared state sponsor of terrorism after its recent actions with N. Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement