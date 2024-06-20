Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Vietnamese President To Lam attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday. Putin is on an official visit to Vietnam following his visit to North Korea. Photo by Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday as he continues to court support from communist-led Asian nations amid his war against Ukraine. Russia has been ostracized from much of the democratic world, which has steadily and increasingly severed ties with Moscow since February of 2022 when it brought war back to Europe with its invasion of Kyiv. Advertisement

The severing has been accompanied by a plethora of sanctions targeting Russia and its war-making capabilities that together have damaged the nation's economy and have forced it to seek weapons from North Korea and Iran to replenish its armories. Fears are also rising over assistance to the Kremlin from China, another communist nation.

Putin's visit to Hanoi comes after his trip to Pyongyang, his first to the secluded nation since 2000. In North Korea, he signed a NATO-styled defense agreement that they would come to one another's defense if attacked.

In Hanoi on Thursday, Putin and President To Lam of Vietnam signed 15 documents that, according to a statement from the Kremlin, cover an array of areas of cooperation, from education to investment.

"I would like to emphasize that Russia places great importance on the further strengthening of the traditionally friendly, comprehensive strategic relations and strategic partnership with Vietnam," Putin told Lam during a press conference, a transcription from the Kremlin said.

"These relations continue to progressively develop in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests."

The press conference was held following the completion of negotiations, which Putin described as "constructive and business like."

The topic of Ukraine did not appear to be directly referenced, with Putin stating that their positions on a number of regional issues "largely coincide" or were close together.

Lam congratulated Putin on his re-election this spring, which has been widely panned for being illegitimate, while stating Vietnam was "very pleased" to see political and social stability strengthening in Russia.

"Our state, our people, and I, personally, always attach great importance to the development of relations between our countries, and we are also very grateful for your support of the relations between our countries and towards Vietnam," Lam said, according to a transcription from the Kremlin.

He added that Vietnam is pursing an independent and peaceful foreign policy but at the same time attaches "great importance to the development of traditional friendship and a comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia."

"We consider Russia one of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities," he said.