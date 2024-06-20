Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 20, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change

By Clyde Hughes
A person cools off near the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on Wednesday. Extreme heat has killed 125 in Mexico, officials said. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A person cools off near the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on Wednesday. Extreme heat has killed 125 in Mexico, officials said. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Human-induced climate change made a deadly heat wave in Mexico, Central America and the southern United States exponentially more likely, a report by World Weather Attribution Thursday.

A group of Scientists from Mexico, Panama, the Netherlands, Britain, the United States and Sweden determined that human-induced warming as the result of burning fossil fuels made the five-day heat wave about 1.4 degrees Celsius hotter and 35 times more likely.

Advertisement

Meteorologists said the region had been under a heat dome that trapped hot air on the ground. The naturally formed heat domes are the common causes for making heat waves worse, where nighttime provides little relief for daytime temperatures.

Existing drought conditions also aggravated the situation by reducing access to water as well as hydropower generation and electricity supply along with preventing polluting particles from dispersing.

Related

More than 125 heat-related deaths have been recorded in Mexico since March but World Weather Attribution said the true impact is likely unknown as such deaths often take months to confirm.

The organization suggested that governments in affected regions take action to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures, which includes creating heat protection laws to protect outdoor workers, strengthening electrical grid resilience and improving water conservation strategies to ensure reliable services during heat-related emergencies.

Advertisement

Scientists also suggested planning for more green spaces and the infrastructure of settlements to protect the most vulnerable members of their society.

Earlier this week, forecasters predicted that an excessive heat wave would impact 135 million people from Chicago to New York with temperatures topping out at about 110 degrees Farenheit

Temperatures in the Midwest were already approaching 100 degrees Farenheit, with many seeking protection from the heat and opting to stay indoors.Some are worried about the effect on the power grid in places like Philadelphia, which is going through an unusual streak of 90-degree temperatures.

Latest Headlines

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
World News // 59 minutes ago
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general
June 20 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will become NATO secretary-general in October as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew his effort Thursday to succeed Jens Stoltenberg.
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
World News // 1 hour ago
European Union imposes sanctions on Russian LNG for first time
June 20 (UPI) -- European Union member countries agreed a tough new round of Russia sanctions targeting its Liquefied Natural Gas exports for the first time and bolstering existing measures aimed at punishing Russia over Ukraine.
Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady
World News // 2 hours ago
Amid lowered inflation Switzerland cuts interest rates again, Britain holds steady
June 20 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank Thursday cut interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.25%. It's Switzerland's second rate cut as May Swiss inflation came in at 1.4%.
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin arrives in Vietnam as Russia courts support amid war in Ukraine
June 20 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday as he continues to court support from communist-led Asian nations amid his war against Ukraine.
North Korea-Russia treaty calls for mutual military aid 'without delay' in event of war
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea-Russia treaty calls for mutual military aid 'without delay' in event of war
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- A treaty signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for extending military aid "without delay" if either country is attacked, according to the North's state media Thursday.
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
World News // 8 hours ago
Canada lists Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
June 20 (UPI) -- Canada has listed Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Arms Corps as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code following years of mounting pressure.
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
World News // 13 hours ago
British PM Sunak's protection officer arrested for alleged election timing bets
June 19 (UPI) -- A security officer for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been arrested for allegedly placing bets about the timing of Britain's general election, which Sunak recently announced has been scheduled for July 4.
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
World News // 14 hours ago
Nationwide power outage leaves 18M Ecuadorians in the dark
June 19 (UPI) -- A transmission line failure triggered a nationwide power outage in Ecuador that has left about 18 million people and public services without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Drones, missile equipment included in $360M arms package to Taiwan
World News // 15 hours ago
Drones, missile equipment included in $360M arms package to Taiwan
June 19 (UPI) -- The United States will send Taiwan $360 million in arms and support equipment as the U.S. ally faces increasingly aggressive maneuvers by China.
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
World News // 17 hours ago
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
June 19 (UPI) -- The Greek-owned vessel attacked last week by Houthi rebels in Yemen appears to have capsized and then sank Tuesday after it was attacked last week by the Iran-backed Houthi's, according to reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
Reports: Greek-owned ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks, one dead
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement