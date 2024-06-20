Study finds deadly heat waves in Mexico made 35 times more likely by human-induced climate change

A person cools off near the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York City on Wednesday. Extreme heat has killed 125 in Mexico, officials said. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Human-induced climate change made a deadly heat wave in Mexico, Central America and the southern United States exponentially more likely, a report by World Weather Attribution Thursday. A group of Scientists from Mexico, Panama, the Netherlands, Britain, the United States and Sweden determined that human-induced warming as the result of burning fossil fuels made the five-day heat wave about 1.4 degrees Celsius hotter and 35 times more likely. Advertisement

Meteorologists said the region had been under a heat dome that trapped hot air on the ground. The naturally formed heat domes are the common causes for making heat waves worse, where nighttime provides little relief for daytime temperatures.

Existing drought conditions also aggravated the situation by reducing access to water as well as hydropower generation and electricity supply along with preventing polluting particles from dispersing.

More than 125 heat-related deaths have been recorded in Mexico since March but World Weather Attribution said the true impact is likely unknown as such deaths often take months to confirm.

The organization suggested that governments in affected regions take action to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures, which includes creating heat protection laws to protect outdoor workers, strengthening electrical grid resilience and improving water conservation strategies to ensure reliable services during heat-related emergencies.

Scientists also suggested planning for more green spaces and the infrastructure of settlements to protect the most vulnerable members of their society.

Earlier this week, forecasters predicted that an excessive heat wave would impact 135 million people from Chicago to New York with temperatures topping out at about 110 degrees Farenheit

Temperatures in the Midwest were already approaching 100 degrees Farenheit, with many seeking protection from the heat and opting to stay indoors.Some are worried about the effect on the power grid in places like Philadelphia, which is going through an unusual streak of 90-degree temperatures.